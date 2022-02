JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Boys and girls basketball teams across the state continue to compete in post-season play.

Here are the results from Monday night’s games:

Northeast Regional Tournament

Pete Mathews Coliseum, Jacksonville State U.

CLASS 7A

NE 7A Girls’ Finals

Vestavia Hills (32-2) 59, Hewitt-Trussville (25-7) 43 (Vestavia Hills is NE State Qualifier)

NE 7A Boys’ Finals

Spain Park (26-7) 60, Huntsville (23-11) 51 (Spain Park is NE 7A State Qualifier)



CLASS 6A

NE 6A Girls’ Finals

Oxford (26-4) 53, Chelsea (27-6) 52 (OT) – (Oxford is NE 6A State Qualifier)

NE 6A Boys’ Finals

Huffman (28-5) 59, Mountain Brook (29-5) 56 (Huffman is NE 6A State Qualifier)



CLASS 3A

NE 3A Girls’ Finals

Plainview (26-8) 76, Geraldine (15-13) 50, (Plainview is NE 3A State Qualifier)

NE 3A Boys’ Finals

Plainview (29-6) 67 vs. Childersburg (24-8) 51, (Plainview is NE 3A State Qualifier)

Northwest Regional Tournament

Tom Drake Coliseum, Wallace-Hanceville JUCO

CLASS 3A

NW 3A Girls’ Finals

Susan Moore (29-4) 59, Elkmont (23-12) 31 (Susan Moore is NW 3A State Qualifier)

NA Boys’ Finals

Winfield (30-5) 48, Lauderdale County (27-5) 45 (Winfield is NW 3A State Qualifier)

Southwest Regional Championships

Cramton Bowl Multi-Plex & Garrett Coliseum, Montgomery

CLASS 6A

SW 6A Girls’ Finals (Cramton Bowl Multi-Plex)

Park Crossing (30-4) 46, Carver-Montgomery (15-8) 39 (Park Crossing is SE 6A Qualifier)

SW 6A Boys’ Finals (Cramton Bowl Multi-Plex)

Park Crossing (27-4) 59, Eufaula (31-4) 48 (Park Crossing is SE 6A Qualifier)



CLASS 3A

SW 3A Girls’ Finals (Cramton Bowl Multi-Plex)

Southside-Selma (21-7) 32, T.R. Miller (20-5) 29 (Southside-Selma is SE 3A State Qualifier)

SW 3A Boys’ Finals (Cramton Bowl Multi-Plex)

Southside-Selma (21-9) 64, Cottage Hill Christian (28-6) 54 (Southside-Selma is SE 3A State Qualifier)



CLASS 2A

2A Girls’ Finals (Cramton Bowl Multi-Plex)

S t. Luke’s Episcopal (19-8) 56, Washington County (17-3) 54 (St. Luke’s is SE 2A State Qualifier)

2A Boys’ Finals (Cramton Bowl Multi-Plex)

Highland Home (28-7) 50, Greene County (17-11) 40 (Highland Home is SE 2A State Qualifier)