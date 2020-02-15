AHSAA Regional basketball play – Day 2 Sports Posted: Feb 14, 2020 / 10:39 PM CST / Updated: Feb 14, 2020 / 10:39 PM CST Please enable Javascript to watch this video Please enable Javascript to watch this video The road to Birmingham continues for our local high school basketball teams and to get there you have to win at Wallace State and Jacksonville State. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction