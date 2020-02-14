AHSAA Regional basketball action

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Madison Academy football has a rich tradition of winning, and producing talent that goes on to play at the next level. From Jordan Matthews to Kerryon Johnson and Malik Miller, the school's resumé speaks for itself.

Now you can add Slate Rucker and Jacobi McBride to that list of names. On Wednesday, McBride signed with Alabama Football as a preferred walk-on while Rucker inked his National Letter of Intent with UNA. Both Rucker and McBride are very excited to take a huge step in their playing careers.