AHSAA Regional basketball action Sports Posted: Feb 13, 2020 / 10:52 PM CST / Updated: Feb 13, 2020 / 10:52 PM CST AHSAA Regional basketball play is back at Jacksonville State University and our local teams looked to survive and advance in their quest for a state championship. Please enable Javascript to watch this video Please enable Javascript to watch this video Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction