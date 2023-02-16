NORTHWEST ALABAMA (WHNT) – Due to severe, inclement weather, the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) has postponed the Northwest Regional tournament.

Both Bob Jones girls and boys basketball games against Vestavia Hills will still be played at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m, respectively.

The games initially set to begin at 12 p.m. have been postponed and will be rescheduled. Below are the games that are affected.

Girls basketball:

James Clemens v. Hoover

Shoals Christian v. Marion County

Covenant Christian v. Addison

Boys basketball:

Austin v. Hoover

Shoals Christian v. Marion County

Covenant Chrisitan v. Meek