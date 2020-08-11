AHSAA postpones Hall of Fame ceremony until 2021

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Alabama High School Athletic Association is postponing its Hall of Fame ceremony again.
The organization already postponed the ceremony twice. The ceremony is now postponed until 2021.
As a result, a 2021 class will not be selected.
Al.com shared a statement from the association, which says, quote, “‘the AHSAA has made the difficult decision to omit to select a new class for the 2021 year and honor the class of 2020 in the spring of 2021. Doing this would ensure the class of 2020 gets their moment in time with families and friends. Prayerfully and hopefully, our state will be in a much better situation come spring.”