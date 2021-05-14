AHSAA Playoff Baseball roundup: Russellville advances to state title game; Big game threes upcoming

MADISON, Ala. – Between 2014 and 2017, Madison Academy and Russellville ran their respective classifications. The two programs both won three straight state titles behind great coaching and a ton of talent.

Thursday night, it was only right that the Golden Tigers and Mustangs met in the Class 5A State Semi-finals with a trip to the championship game on the line.

Russellville won the decisive game three 8-2 to advance to Montgomery, and head coach Chris Heaps couldn’t be more proud.

“It’s not about winning blue maps, it’s about having a winning process and our guys have done a great job of believing in that and I just love how they accepted,” said Heaps. “The challenge was great but so was the reward and here we go again man it’s awesome.”

Check out other scores from Thursday night:

CLASS 1A

Bayshore Christian (25-8) at Brantley (23-10), Fri., May 14, 4:30 and 7 p.m. (Game 3, Sat., May 15, 1 p.m., if needed)

Donoho (23-10) 6-2, Sumiton Christian (17-20) 4-1 (Donoho (23-10) wins series 2-0)



CLASS 2A

G.W. Long (22-12) 7-11-11, Ariton (24-11) 8-0-3 (G.W. Long (22-12) wins series 2-1)

Westbrook Christian (27-6) 2-8-12, Mars Hill Bible (26-16) 5-0-7 (Westbrook Christian (27-6) wins series 2-1)



CLASS 3A

Bayside Academy (25-7) at Providence Christian (24-11), Fri., May 14, 4:30 and 7 p.m. (Game 3, Sat., May 15, noon, if needed)

Piedmont (34-6) 7-0, Phil Campbell (37-5) 6-13, (Game 3, Fri., May 14, 1 p.m.)



CLASS 4A

Mobile Christian (34-4) 1-9, American Christian (28-14) 0-2 (Mobile Christian (34-4) wins series 2-0)

North Jackson (30-8) at Oneonta (23-6), Fri., May 14, 4:30 and 7 p.m. (Game 3, Sat., May 15, 1 p.m., if needed)

CLASS 5A

Pike Road (29-9) 9-4-11, St. Paul’s Episcopal (24-11) 5-5-0 (Pike Road (29-9) wins series 2-1)

Russellville (40-7) 6-4-8, Madison Academy (32-12) 4-9-2 (Russellville (40-7) wins series 2-1)



CLASS 6A

Faith Academy (32-5) 4-8, Northridge (20-17) 1-4 (Faith Academy (32-5) wins series 2-0)

Chelsea (30-17) 1-2, Hartselle (41-18) 5-1 (Game 3, Fri., May 14, 4 p.m.)



CLASS 7A

Auburn (32-6) at Central-Phenix City (32-6) , Fri., May 14, 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. (Game 3, Sat., May 15, noon, if needed)

Florence (29-10) 8-1, Hoover (25-20) 1-3, (Game 3, Fri., May 14, 5 p.m.)

