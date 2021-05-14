AHSAA Playoff Baseball roundup: Phil Campbell and Hartselle advance to state championship

The AHSAA baseball state semifinals wrapped up on Friday and two of our local teams are taking a trip to Montgomery after winning their game three matchups.

Phil Campbell beat Piedmont 12-2 in 6 innings to advance to the 3A title series.

“It’s a good feeling. I wanted to do it for these kids they’ve worked so hard and put so much time and effort in it,” said Phil Campbell head coach Jonathan Raper. “I wanted them to have that experience and have that feeling that they have right now because they deserve it. They put a lot of work in. They root for each other, push each other, pick each other up and hold each other accountable.”

The Bobcats will face off against Bayside Academy on Thursday, May 20 at 4 p.m. at Paterson Field in Montgomery.

Hartselle took down Chelsea 10-2 in game three to punch their ticket to the 6A championship.

“They do what you tell them to do that’s the biggest thing when they do what you say we’ve got a chance, said Hartselle head coach William Booth. “You’ve got to start from day one back when they were in the 9th grade they could’ve won a state championship we’ve been working with this bunch for 5 or 6 years straight now.”

Hartselle will take on Faith Academy in the championship series starting Tuesday, May 18 at 4 p.m. at Paterson Field in Montgomery.