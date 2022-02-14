(WHNT) — Girls’ basketball teams took the court on Monday for the sub-regional round of Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) play – including many games across North Alabama.
News 19 has the full results from Monday’s games below:
CLASS 1A
Southwest Regional
- Game 1: McIntosh 69, Southern Choctaw 50
- Game 2: Choctaw County 52, Millry 29
- Game 3: Linden 59, Billingsley 25
- Game 4: University Charter School 56, Autaugaville 49
Southeast Regional
- Game 5: Florala 42, Red Level 39
- Game 6: Pleasant Home at Georgiana
- Game 7: Loachapoka 60, Wadley 35
- Game 8: Talladega County Central 56, Barbour County 52
Northwest Regional
- Game 9: South Lamar 64, Brilliant 29
- Game 10: Marion County 85, Holy Spirit Catholic 21
- Game 11: Covenant Christian 47, Belgreen 40
- Game 12: R.A. Hubbard 45, Hackleburg 34
Northeast Regional
- Game 13: Ragland 62, Cornerstone School 50
- Game 14: Sumiton Christian 85, Jacksonville Christian 45
- Game 15: Skyline 76, Lindsay Lane 27
- Game 16: Valley Head at Decatur Heritage, Tues., Feb. 15, 5:30 p.m.
CLASS 2A
Southwest Regional
- Game 1: Leroy at St. Luke’s Episcopal, Tues., Feb. 15, 5:30 p.m.
- Game 2: Washington County 55, Orange Beach 52
- Game 3: Luverne 48, Francis Marion 38
- Game 4: Isabella 52, Calhoun 48
Southeast Regional
- Game 5: Cottonwood 52, Elba 42
- Game 6: GW Long 67, Abbeville 32
- Game 7: Lanett 74, BB Comer 26
- Game 8: Ranburne 56, Ranburne 38
Northwest Regional
- Game 9: Sulligent 61, Winston County 58
- Game 10: Addison 47, Aliceville 35
- Game 11: Tanner 54, Mars Hill Bible 44
- Game 12: Hatton 50, Lexington 44
Northeast Regional
- Game 13: Midfield 71, Southeastern 29
- Game 14: Locust Fork 53, Westminster-Oak Mountain 41
- Game 15: Spring Garden 52, Ider 37
- Game 16: Pisgah 81, Sand Rock 58
CLASS 3A
Southwest Regional
- Game 1: Bayside Academy 53, Flomaton 47
- Game 2: TR Miller 48, Cottage Hill Christian 35
- Game 3: Southside-Selma 52, Thomasville 38
- Game 4: Greensboro 65, Monroe County 18
Southeast Regional
- Game 5: Houston Academy 46, Opp 29
- Game 6: Pike County 50, Wicksburg 36
- Game 7: Trinity Presbyterian 81, Reeltown 24
- Game 8: Prattville Christian 68, Dadeville 27
Northwest Regional
- Game 9: Carbon Hill 32, Holly Pond 29
- Game 10: Susan Moore 98, Oakman 38
- Game 11: Elkmont 39, Phil Campbell 37
- Game 12: Lauderdale County 82, Vinemont 38
Northeast Regional
- Game 13: Ohatchee 66, Saks 40 (corrected score)
- Game 14: Childersburg 46, Piedmont 42
- Game 15: Plainview 61, Collinsville 42
- Game 16: Geraldine 71, Sylvania 58
CLASS 4A
Southwest Regional
- Game 1: Vigor 60, Sumter Central 56
- Game 2: Jackson 41, Williamson 31
- Game 3: Dora 45, Northside 32
- Game 4: American Christian at Fultondale
Southeast Regional
- Game 5: Geneva 61, B.T. Washington 42
- Game 6: Saint James 48, Straughn 17
- Game 7: Dallas County at LAMP, Tuesday, Feb. 15
- Game 8: Bibb County 60, Alabama Christian 34
Northwest Regional
- Game 9: Good Hope 69, Haleyville 33
- Game 10: Hamilton 59, Oneonta 42
- Game 11: Rogers 45, Brooks 33
- Game 12: Deshler 71, West Limestone 17
Northeast Regional
- Game 13: Anniston 54, Etowah 30
- Game 14: Handley 71, Cherokee County 67
- Game 15: New Hope 47, St. John Paul II 15
- Game 16: Priceville 52, Madison County 50
CLASS 5A
Southwest Regional
- Game 1: St. Paul’s Episcopal 2, LeFlore 0, Forfeit
- Game 2: UMS-Wright 2, B.C. Rain 0, forfeit
- Game 3: Selma 70, Marbury 45
- Game 4: Central-Tuscaloosa 55, Elmore County 27
Southeast Regional
- Game 5: Charles Henderson 34, Headland 28
- Game 6: Greenville 72, Carroll 34
- Game 7: Pike Road 61, Sylacauga 28
- Game 8: Talladega 52, Brewbaker Tech 47
Northwest Regional
- Game 9: Pleasant Grove 62, Hayden 49
- Game 10: Wenonah 60, Center Point 51
- Game 11: Lawrence County 54, East Limestone 42
- Game 12: Lee-Huntsville 69, West Point 45
Northeast Regional
- Game 13: Alexandria at Ramsay
- Game 14: Carver-Birmingham 54, Moody 43
- Game 15: Sardis 32, Fairview 31
- Game 16: Guntersville 71, Douglas 34
CLASS 6A
Southwest Regional
- Game 1: Park Crossing 75, Opelika 60
- Game 2: Carver-Montgomery 53, Eufaula 51
- Game 3: Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 54, McAdory 40
- Game 4: Hueytown 65, Northridge 51
Southeast Regional
- Game 5: McGill-Toolen Catholic 57, Baldwin County 51
- Game 6: Gulf Shores 51, Blount 32
- Game 7: Helena 57, Stanhope Elmore 45
- Game 8: Pelham 61, Wetumpka 24
Northwest Regional
- Game 9: Mortimer Jordan 55, Muscle Shoals 46
- Game 10: Hartselle 52, Clay-Chalkville 41
- Game 11: Athens 51, Scottsboro 45
- Game 12: Hazel Green 73, Fort Payne 16
Northeast Regional
- Game 13: Chelsea 46, Jasper 25
- Game 14: Mountain Brook 57, Minor 54
- Game 15: Huffman 52, Pell City 35
- Game 16: Oxford 63, Shades Valley 42