Girls' basketball teams took the court on Monday for the sub-regional round of Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) play

News 19 has the full results from Monday’s games below:

CLASS 1A

Southwest Regional

  • Game 1: McIntosh 69, Southern Choctaw 50
  • Game 2: Choctaw County 52, Millry 29
  • Game 3: Linden 59, Billingsley 25
  • Game 4: University Charter School 56, Autaugaville 49

Southeast Regional

  • Game 5:  Florala 42, Red Level 39
  • Game 6:  Pleasant Home at Georgiana
  • Game 7:  Loachapoka 60, Wadley 35
  • Game 8:  Talladega County Central 56, Barbour County 52

Northwest Regional

  • Game 9:   South Lamar 64, Brilliant 29
  • Game 10:  Marion County 85, Holy Spirit Catholic 21
  • Game 11:  Covenant Christian 47, Belgreen 40
  • Game 12:  R.A. Hubbard 45, Hackleburg 34

Northeast Regional

  • Game 13:  Ragland 62, Cornerstone School 50
  • Game 14: Sumiton Christian 85, Jacksonville Christian 45
  • Game 15:  Skyline 76, Lindsay Lane 27
  • Game 16:  Valley Head at Decatur Heritage, Tues., Feb. 15, 5:30 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Southwest Regional

  • Game 1:  Leroy at St. Luke’s Episcopal, Tues., Feb. 15, 5:30 p.m.
  • Game 2:  Washington County 55, Orange Beach 52
  • Game 3:  Luverne 48, Francis Marion 38
  • Game 4:  Isabella 52, Calhoun 48

Southeast Regional

  • Game 5:  Cottonwood 52, Elba 42
  • Game 6:  GW Long 67, Abbeville 32
  • Game 7:  Lanett 74, BB Comer 26
  • Game 8:  Ranburne 56, Ranburne 38

Northwest Regional

  • Game 9:   Sulligent 61, Winston County 58
  • Game 10: Addison 47, Aliceville 35
  • Game 11: Tanner 54, Mars Hill Bible 44
  • Game 12: Hatton 50, Lexington 44

Northeast Regional

  • Game 13: Midfield 71, Southeastern 29
  • Game 14: Locust Fork 53, Westminster-Oak Mountain 41
  • Game 15: Spring Garden 52, Ider 37
  • Game 16: Pisgah 81, Sand Rock 58

CLASS 3A

Southwest Regional

  • Game 1:  Bayside Academy 53, Flomaton 47
  • Game 2:  TR Miller 48, Cottage Hill Christian 35
  • Game 3:  Southside-Selma 52, Thomasville 38
  • Game 4:  Greensboro 65, Monroe County 18

Southeast Regional

  • Game 5:  Houston Academy 46, Opp 29
  • Game 6:  Pike County 50, Wicksburg 36
  • Game 7:  Trinity Presbyterian 81, Reeltown 24
  • Game 8:  Prattville Christian 68, Dadeville 27

Northwest Regional

  • Game 9:    Carbon Hill 32, Holly Pond 29
  • Game 10:  Susan Moore 98, Oakman 38
  • Game 11:  Elkmont 39, Phil Campbell 37
  • Game 12:  Lauderdale County 82, Vinemont 38

Northeast Regional

  • Game 13:  Ohatchee 66, Saks 40 (corrected score)
  • Game 14:  Childersburg 46, Piedmont 42
  • Game 15:  Plainview 61, Collinsville 42
  • Game 16:  Geraldine 71, Sylvania 58

CLASS 4A

Southwest Regional

  • Game 1:   Vigor 60, Sumter Central 56
  • Game 2:   Jackson 41, Williamson 31
  • Game 3:   Dora 45, Northside 32
  • Game 4:   American Christian at Fultondale

Southeast Regional

  • Game 5:  Geneva 61, B.T. Washington 42
  • Game 6:  Saint James 48, Straughn 17
  • Game 7:  Dallas County at LAMP, Tuesday, Feb. 15
  • Game 8:  Bibb County 60, Alabama Christian 34

Northwest Regional

  • Game 9:    Good Hope 69, Haleyville 33
  • Game 10: Hamilton 59, Oneonta 42
  • Game 11:  Rogers 45, Brooks 33
  • Game 12:  Deshler 71, West Limestone 17

Northeast Regional

  • Game 13:  Anniston 54, Etowah 30
  • Game 14:  Handley 71, Cherokee County 67
  • Game 15:  New Hope 47, St. John Paul II 15
  • Game 16:  Priceville 52, Madison County 50

CLASS 5A

Southwest Regional

  • Game 1:  St. Paul’s Episcopal 2, LeFlore 0, Forfeit
  • Game 2:  UMS-Wright 2, B.C. Rain 0, forfeit
  • Game 3:  Selma 70, Marbury 45
  • Game 4:  Central-Tuscaloosa 55, Elmore County 27

Southeast Regional

  • Game 5:  Charles Henderson 34, Headland 28
  • Game 6:  Greenville 72, Carroll 34
  • Game 7:  Pike Road 61, Sylacauga 28
  • Game 8:  Talladega 52, Brewbaker Tech 47

Northwest Regional

  • Game 9:    Pleasant Grove 62, Hayden 49
  • Game 10:  Wenonah 60, Center Point 51
  • Game 11:  Lawrence County 54, East Limestone 42
  • Game 12:  Lee-Huntsville 69, West Point 45

Northeast Regional

  • Game 13:  Alexandria at Ramsay
  • Game 14:  Carver-Birmingham 54, Moody 43
  • Game 15:  Sardis 32, Fairview 31
  • Game 16:  Guntersville 71, Douglas 34

CLASS 6A

Southwest Regional

  • Game 1:  Park Crossing 75, Opelika 60
  • Game 2:  Carver-Montgomery 53, Eufaula 51
  • Game 3:  Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 54, McAdory 40
  • Game 4:  Hueytown 65, Northridge 51

Southeast Regional

  • Game 5:   McGill-Toolen Catholic 57, Baldwin County 51
  • Game 6:  Gulf Shores 51, Blount 32
  • Game 7:  Helena 57, Stanhope Elmore 45
  • Game 8:  Pelham 61, Wetumpka 24

Northwest Regional

  • Game 9:    Mortimer Jordan 55, Muscle Shoals 46
  • Game 10:  Hartselle 52, Clay-Chalkville 41
  • Game 11:  Athens 51, Scottsboro 45
  • Game 12:  Hazel Green 73, Fort Payne 16

Northeast Regional

  • Game 13:  Chelsea 46, Jasper 25
  • Game 14:  Mountain Brook 57, Minor 54
  • Game 15:  Huffman 52, Pell City 35
  • Game 16:  Oxford 63, Shades Valley 42