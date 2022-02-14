(WHNT) — Girls’ basketball teams took the court on Monday for the sub-regional round of Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) play – including many games across North Alabama.

News 19 has the full results from Monday’s games below:

CLASS 1A

Southwest Regional

Game 1: McIntosh 69, Southern Choctaw 50

Game 2: Choctaw County 52, Millry 29

Game 3: Linden 59, Billingsley 25

Game 4: University Charter School 56, Autaugaville 49

Southeast Regional

Game 5: Florala 42, Red Level 39

Game 6: Pleasant Home at Georgiana

Game 7: Loachapoka 60, Wadley 35

Game 8: Talladega County Central 56, Barbour County 52

Northwest Regional

Game 9: South Lamar 64, Brilliant 29

Game 10: Marion County 85, Holy Spirit Catholic 21

Game 11: Covenant Christian 47, Belgreen 40

Game 12: R.A. Hubbard 45, Hackleburg 34

Northeast Regional

Game 13: Ragland 62, Cornerstone School 50

Game 14: Sumiton Christian 85, Jacksonville Christian 45

Game 15: Skyline 76, Lindsay Lane 27

Game 16: Valley Head at Decatur Heritage, Tues., Feb. 15, 5:30 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Southwest Regional

Game 1: Leroy at St. Luke’s Episcopal, Tues., Feb. 15, 5:30 p.m.

Game 2: Washington County 55, Orange Beach 52

Game 3: Luverne 48, Francis Marion 38

Game 4: Isabella 52, Calhoun 48

Southeast Regional

Game 5: Cottonwood 52, Elba 42

Game 6: GW Long 67, Abbeville 32

Game 7: Lanett 74, BB Comer 26

Game 8: Ranburne 56, Ranburne 38

Northwest Regional

Game 9: Sulligent 61, Winston County 58

Game 10: Addison 47, Aliceville 35

Game 11: Tanner 54, Mars Hill Bible 44

Game 12: Hatton 50, Lexington 44

Northeast Regional

Game 13: Midfield 71, Southeastern 29

Game 14: Locust Fork 53, Westminster-Oak Mountain 41

Game 15: Spring Garden 52, Ider 37

Game 16: Pisgah 81, Sand Rock 58

CLASS 3A

Southwest Regional

Game 1: Bayside Academy 53, Flomaton 47

Game 2: TR Miller 48, Cottage Hill Christian 35

Game 3: Southside-Selma 52, Thomasville 38

Game 4: Greensboro 65, Monroe County 18

Southeast Regional

Game 5: Houston Academy 46, Opp 29

Game 6: Pike County 50, Wicksburg 36

Game 7: Trinity Presbyterian 81, Reeltown 24

Game 8: Prattville Christian 68, Dadeville 27

Northwest Regional

Game 9: Carbon Hill 32, Holly Pond 29

Game 10: Susan Moore 98, Oakman 38

Game 11: Elkmont 39, Phil Campbell 37

Game 12: Lauderdale County 82, Vinemont 38

Northeast Regional

Game 13: Ohatchee 66, Saks 40 (corrected score)

Game 14: Childersburg 46, Piedmont 42

Game 15: Plainview 61, Collinsville 42

Game 16: Geraldine 71, Sylvania 58

CLASS 4A

Southwest Regional

Game 1: Vigor 60, Sumter Central 56

Game 2: Jackson 41, Williamson 31

Game 3: Dora 45, Northside 32

Game 4: American Christian at Fultondale

Southeast Regional

Game 5: Geneva 61, B.T. Washington 42

Game 6: Saint James 48, Straughn 17

Game 7: Dallas County at LAMP, Tuesday, Feb. 15

Game 8: Bibb County 60, Alabama Christian 34

Northwest Regional

Game 9: Good Hope 69, Haleyville 33

Game 10: Hamilton 59, Oneonta 42

Game 11: Rogers 45, Brooks 33

Game 12: Deshler 71, West Limestone 17

Northeast Regional

Game 13: Anniston 54, Etowah 30

Game 14: Handley 71, Cherokee County 67

Game 15: New Hope 47, St. John Paul II 15

Game 16: Priceville 52, Madison County 50

CLASS 5A

Southwest Regional

Game 1: St. Paul’s Episcopal 2, LeFlore 0, Forfeit

Game 2: UMS-Wright 2, B.C. Rain 0, forfeit

Game 3: Selma 70, Marbury 45

Game 4: Central-Tuscaloosa 55, Elmore County 27

Southeast Regional

Game 5: Charles Henderson 34, Headland 28

Game 6: Greenville 72, Carroll 34

Game 7: Pike Road 61, Sylacauga 28

Game 8: Talladega 52, Brewbaker Tech 47

Northwest Regional

Game 9: Pleasant Grove 62, Hayden 49

Game 10: Wenonah 60, Center Point 51

Game 11: Lawrence County 54, East Limestone 42

Game 12: Lee-Huntsville 69, West Point 45

Northeast Regional

Game 13: Alexandria at Ramsay

Game 14: Carver-Birmingham 54, Moody 43

Game 15: Sardis 32, Fairview 31

Game 16: Guntersville 71, Douglas 34

CLASS 6A

Southwest Regional

Game 1: Park Crossing 75, Opelika 60

Game 2: Carver-Montgomery 53, Eufaula 51

Game 3: Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 54, McAdory 40

Game 4: Hueytown 65, Northridge 51

Southeast Regional

Game 5: McGill-Toolen Catholic 57, Baldwin County 51

Game 6: Gulf Shores 51, Blount 32

Game 7: Helena 57, Stanhope Elmore 45

Game 8: Pelham 61, Wetumpka 24

Northwest Regional

Game 9: Mortimer Jordan 55, Muscle Shoals 46

Game 10: Hartselle 52, Clay-Chalkville 41

Game 11: Athens 51, Scottsboro 45

Game 12: Hazel Green 73, Fort Payne 16

Northeast Regional

Game 13: Chelsea 46, Jasper 25

Game 14: Mountain Brook 57, Minor 54

Game 15: Huffman 52, Pell City 35

Game 16: Oxford 63, Shades Valley 42