BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WHNT) – Some teams are heading back to defend their state title and some are heading to the finals for the first time in program history.
Here are the results of Wednesday’s games:
CLASS 6A
Girls’ Semifinals
Oxford (27-4) 70, Pelham (27-6) 67
Hazel Green (34-0) 74, Park Crossing (30-5) 54
Boys’ Semifinals
Huffman (29-5) 62, McGill-Toolen Catholic (29-5) 58
Cullman (28-3) 71, Park Crossing (27-5) 55
CLASS 5A
Girls’ Semifinals
Guntersville (29-5) 68, Charles Henderson (17-10) 60
Lee-Huntsville (26-6) 53 vs. St. Paul’s Episcopal (18-11) 34
Boys’ Semifinals
Ramsay (25-9) 84, Carroll, Ozark (25-8) 45
Lee-Huntsville (25-6) 59 vs. UMS-Wright (26-10) 36
Thursday is another day of teams trying to earn their spot in the finals.