BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WHNT) – Some teams are heading back to defend their state title and some are heading to the finals for the first time in program history.

Here are the results of Wednesday’s games:

CLASS 6A

Girls’ Semifinals

Oxford (27-4) 70, Pelham (27-6) 67

Hazel Green (34-0) 74, Park Crossing (30-5) 54

Boys’ Semifinals

Huffman (29-5) 62, McGill-Toolen Catholic (29-5) 58

Cullman (28-3) 71, Park Crossing (27-5) 55

CLASS 5A

Girls’ Semifinals

Guntersville (29-5) 68, Charles Henderson (17-10) 60

Lee-Huntsville (26-6) 53 vs. St. Paul’s Episcopal (18-11) 34

Boys’ Semifinals

Ramsay (25-9) 84, Carroll, Ozark (25-8) 45

Lee-Huntsville (25-6) 59 vs. UMS-Wright (26-10) 36

Thursday is another day of teams trying to earn their spot in the finals.