AHSAA Basketball Regional Finals

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. – The Tennessee Valley was well represented on Tuesday in the AHSAA Regional Finals as local teams hoped to secure a spot in Birmingham and keep their state championship hopes alive.
Here’s a look at how they did:
NORTHEAST REGIONAL at Jacksonville State
Class 7A Boys
Oak Mountain 60, Sparkman 51
Class 6A Girls
Hazel Green 59, Fort Payne 39 (Hazel Green is NE 6A State Qualifier)
Class 2A Girls
Collinsville 54, Sand Rock 40 (Collinsville is NE 2A State Qualifier)
NORTHWEST REGIONAL at Wallace State
Class 6A Boys
Bessemer City 41, Hartselle 40
Class 2A Boys
Red Bay 44, Vincent 31 (Red Bay is NW 2A State Qualifier)
Class 2A Girls
Cold Springs 50, Hatton 47