AHSAA Basketball Regional Finals

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. – The Tennessee Valley was well represented on Tuesday in the AHSAA Regional Finals as local teams hoped to secure a spot in Birmingham and keep their state championship hopes alive.

Here’s a look at how they did:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTHEAST REGIONAL at Jacksonville State

Class 7A Boys

Oak Mountain 60, Sparkman 51

Class 6A Girls

Hazel Green 59, Fort Payne 39 (Hazel Green is NE 6A State Qualifier)

Class 2A Girls

Collinsville 54, Sand Rock 40 (Collinsville is NE 2A State Qualifier)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTHWEST REGIONAL at Wallace State

Class 6A Boys

Bessemer City 41, Hartselle 40

Class 2A Boys

Red Bay 44, Vincent 31 (Red Bay is NW 2A State Qualifier)

Class 2A Girls

Cold Springs 50, Hatton 47