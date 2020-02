FLORENCE, Ala. -- Major League Baseball's all-time hit leader, Pete Rose, will be the featured speaker at the University of North Alabama's 2020 Lion Pride Dinner and Auction at the Marriott Shoals Conference Center on August 13 at 5:30 p.m.

Sponsorship packages for the event are available immediately and tables of eight are on sale for $1,000 each. Any remaining unsold individual tickets will go on sale on June 1.