(WHNT) – The Alabama High School Atheltic Associations baseball finals will feature some familiar faces this year. Russellville will be trying to defend their 5A state title, while Hartselle will be trying to win the 6A.
The final games will be played either at Jacksonville State or at Choccolocco Park in Oxford.
The schedule can be found below:
MONDAY, MAY 16
Class 3A
Piedmont (36-5) vs. Trinity Presbyterian (31-6), Game 1, JSU, 7 p.m.
TUESDAY, MAY 18
Class 3A
Piedmont (36-5) vs. Trinity Presbyterian (31-6), Game 2 and if game 3, JSU, 10 a.m.
Class 4A
Mobile Christian (31-4) vs. Etowah (28-12), Game 1, Oxford Choccolocco Park, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 17
Class 4A
Mobile Christian (31-4) vs. Etowah (28-12), Game 2 and if game 3, JSU, 10 a.m.
Class 2A
GW Long (32-8) vs. Decatur Heritage (30-9), Game 1, Oxford Choccolocco Park, 4 p.m.
Class 5A
Holtville (34-5) vs. Russellville (33-12), Game 1, Oxford Choccolocco Park, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY, MAY 19
Class 2A
GW Long (32-8) vs. Decatur Heritage (30-0), Game 2 and if game 3, JSU, 10 a.m.
Class 5A
Holtville (34-5) vs. Russellville (33-12), Game 2 and if game 3, JSU, 4 p.m.
Class 1A
Lindsay Lane Christian (28-6) vs. Bayshore Christian (27-5), Game 1, Oxford Choccolocco Park, 4 p.m.
Class 6A
Pelham (18-18-1) vs. Hartselle (36-4), Game 1, Oxford Choccolocco Park, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, MAY 20
Class 1A
Lindsay Lane Christian (28-6) vs. Bayshore Christian (27-5), Game 2 and if game 3, JSU, 10 a.m.
Class 6A
Pelham (18-18-1) vs. Hartselle (36-4), Game 2 and if game 3, JSU, 4 p.m.
Class 7A
Central-Phenix City (33-9) vs. Hewitt-Trussville (30-4-1), Game 1, Oxford Choccolocco Park, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, MAY 21
Class 7A
Central-Phenix City (33-9) vs. Hewitt-Trussville (30-4-1), Game 2 and if game 3 if needed, 10 a.m.