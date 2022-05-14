(WHNT) – The Alabama High School Atheltic Associations baseball finals will feature some familiar faces this year. Russellville will be trying to defend their 5A state title, while Hartselle will be trying to win the 6A.

The final games will be played either at Jacksonville State or at Choccolocco Park in Oxford.

The schedule can be found below:

MONDAY, MAY 16

Class 3A

Piedmont (36-5) vs. Trinity Presbyterian (31-6), Game 1, JSU, 7 p.m.

TUESDAY, MAY 18

Class 3A

Piedmont (36-5) vs. Trinity Presbyterian (31-6), Game 2 and if game 3, JSU, 10 a.m.

Class 4A

Mobile Christian (31-4) vs. Etowah (28-12), Game 1, Oxford Choccolocco Park, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 17

Class 4A

Mobile Christian (31-4) vs. Etowah (28-12), Game 2 and if game 3, JSU, 10 a.m.

Class 2A

GW Long (32-8) vs. Decatur Heritage (30-9), Game 1, Oxford Choccolocco Park, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Holtville (34-5) vs. Russellville (33-12), Game 1, Oxford Choccolocco Park, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, MAY 19

Class 2A

GW Long (32-8) vs. Decatur Heritage (30-0), Game 2 and if game 3, JSU, 10 a.m.

Class 5A

Holtville (34-5) vs. Russellville (33-12), Game 2 and if game 3, JSU, 4 p.m.

Class 1A

Lindsay Lane Christian (28-6) vs. Bayshore Christian (27-5), Game 1, Oxford Choccolocco Park, 4 p.m.

Class 6A

Pelham (18-18-1) vs. Hartselle (36-4), Game 1, Oxford Choccolocco Park, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, MAY 20

Class 1A

Lindsay Lane Christian (28-6) vs. Bayshore Christian (27-5), Game 2 and if game 3, JSU, 10 a.m.

Class 6A

Pelham (18-18-1) vs. Hartselle (36-4), Game 2 and if game 3, JSU, 4 p.m.

Class 7A

Central-Phenix City (33-9) vs. Hewitt-Trussville (30-4-1), Game 1, Oxford Choccolocco Park, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, MAY 21

Class 7A

Central-Phenix City (33-9) vs. Hewitt-Trussville (30-4-1), Game 2 and if game 3 if needed, 10 a.m.