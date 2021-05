AHSAA Baseball Playoffs: More local teams secure spots in state semis; Game threes set for Saturday

FLORENCE, Ala. – Florence walked off in game one, then Sparkman did the same in game two to force a decisive game three in the AHSAA Class 7A Baseball Playoffs.

The Falcons and the Senators will go head-to-head Saturday at 1 p.m. in a winner take all contest.

Check out some of the other scores from across the state:

2021 AHSAA State Baseball Playoffs

Quarterfinal Pairings/Results

All “if” games will be May 8.



CLASS 1A

Brantley (23-10) 5-13, Kinston (13-9) 0-0 (Brantley (23-10) wins series 2-0)

Bayshore Christian (25-8) 6-9, Sweet Water (20-14) 2-6 (Bayshore Christian (25-8) wins series 2-0)

Sumiton Christian (17-18) 12-12, Lynn (24-4) 8-5 (Sumiton Christian (17-18) wins series 2-0)

Donoho (20-10) 15-8, Marion County (9-15) 0-5 (Donoho (20-10) wins series 2-0)



CLASS 2A

Ariton (23-9) 17-13, Cottonwood (16-13) 1-3 (Ariton (23-9) wins series 2-0)

G.W. Long (20-14) 7-17, Ranburne (19-13), 6-0 (G.W. Long (20-14) wins series 2-0)

Mars Hill Bible (25-14) 5-1-13, Spring Garden (27-17) 2-12-0 (Mars Hill Bible (25-14) wins series 2-1)

Westbrook Christian (25-7) 15-10, Decatur Heritage (25-8) 2-5 (Westbrook Christian (25-7) wins series 2-0)



CLASS 3A

T.R. Miller (30-2) 5-6, Providence Christian (23-11) 3-10 (Game 3, Sat., May 8, noon)

Bayside Academy (25-7) 406, Opp (24-7) 3-3 (Bayside Academy (25-7) wins series 2-0)

Winfield (30-12) 7-4, Piedmont (32-5) 5-6 (Game 3, Sat., May 8, 1 p.m.)

Phil Campbell (35-4) 11-2, Fyffe (25-2) 5-4 (Game 3, Sat., May 8, noon)



CLASS 4A

American Christian (28-12) 5-3, Bibb County (23-9) 2-0 (American Christian (28-12) wins seriws 2-0)

Mobile Christian (32-3) 12-6, Handley (23-12) 3-0 (Mobile Christian (32-3) wins series 2-0)

Oneonta (23-6) 9-5, Curry (23-13) 3-4 (Oneonta (23-6) wins series 2-0)

North Jackson (30-8) 2-8, Hamilton (21-16) 1-3 (North Jackson (30-8) wins series 2-0)



CLASS 5A

Pike Road (27-8) 8-7, Shelby County (24-10) 0-0 (Pike Road (27-8) wins series 2-0)

St. Paul’s Episcopal (21-10) 10-0, Holtville (26-12) 5-6 (Game 3, Sat., May 8, 1 p.m.)

Madison Academy (31-10) 7-7, Hayden (19-13) 3-4 (Madison Academy (31-10) wins series 2-0)

Russellville (37-6) 6-9 Alexandria (24-17) 1-0 (Russellville (37-6) wins series 2-0)



CLASS 6A

Northridge (20-15) 8-6, Chilton County (21-15) 1-1 (Northridge (20-15) wins series 2-0)

Faith Academy (30-5) 8-1, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (30-12) 6-0 (Faith Academy (30-5) wins series 2-0)

Hartselle (40-17) 3-47, Oxford (32-8) 7-1-0 (Hartselle (40-17) wins series 2-1)

Chelsea (28-16) 0-10, Gardendale (23-7) 1-2 (Game 3, Sat., May 8, TBA)



CLASS 7A

Dothan (27-10) 1-8, Central-Phenix City (33-6) 5-4 (Game 3, Sat., May 8, noon)

Auburn (31-6) 9-2, Daphne (23-17) 2-3) (Game 3, Sat., May 8, noon)

Sparkman (26-12) 3-6, Florence (27-9) 4-5 (Game 3, Sat., May 8, 1 p.m.)

Hoover (24-19) 2-3, Hewitt-Trussville (28-6) 1-1 (Hoover wins series 2-0)

