AHSAA announces rosters for 62nd North-South All-Star Game

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Rosters for the 62nd AHSAA North-South All-Star Football game were announced Sunday.

The game will played December 18 at the University of South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile.

“We are thankful for the City of Mobile, the Mobile Sports Authority and the University of South Alabama for their interest and support of one of our premiere events,” said Jamie Lee, Director of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association in a news release. “We look forward to partnering with them the next three years.”

The South holds a 31-27-2 edge in the North-South series which began in 1948. The South won 22-19 in the 2019 game.

Both teams are made up of 37 high school seniors. According to the AHSAA, more than 200 players were nominated.

“We are blessed with a lot of talented football players in the AHSAA. Our member school coaches did an outstanding job nominating players and the selection committee has picked two outstanding teams,” Lee said. “With the game in December, the players will be moving right from their season into the game. This should be a very competitive contest.”

Coaching staffs selected for July’s All-Star game will be the staffs for the December game. The head coach for the North is Walter Wellborn’s Jeff Smith. The south head coach is Earnest Hill of McGill-Toolen High School.

Several players from Tennessee Valley teams have been selected to play on the North’s roster; Fort Payne head coach Chris Elmore is the one North Alabama coach on the North’s coaching staff.

North All-Star team

QB Avery Seaton Madison Academy Bob Godsey 5’11 200 QB Zyquez Perryman Pleasant Grove Darrell LeBeaux 6’2 190 RB Calvin Spinks Walter Wellborn Jeff Smith 5’6 155 RB Trent Davis Etowah Ryan Locke 5’10 170 RB Jevon Jackson Austin Jeremy Perkins 5’9 190 RB Damien Taylor Tuscaloosa County Jay Todd 5’11 195 WR Kameron Thomas Ramsay Rueben Nelson 5’9 170 WR Christian Lewis Pleasant Grove Darrell LeBeaux 6’3 190 WR Joseph Buffett Hoover Josh Niblett 5’11 173 WR Quindarrius Mayes Hueytown Greg Patterson 6’2 195 ATH Jett Smith Walter Wellborn Jeff Smith 5’11 182 OL Gregory King Ohatchee Scott Martin 6’3 240 OL Kaden Goodwin Walter Wellborn Jeff Smith 6’3 265 OL Caleb Lyles Fyffe Paul Benefield 6’3 315 OL Trevor Jordan Haleyville Chris Musso 6’3 315 OL Brandon Kirksey Oxford Keith Etheredge 6’6 340 OL Eli Kirchharr Mars Hill Bible Darrell Higgins 6’3 275 OL Ray Dawson Vestavia Buddy Anderson 6’5 306 DL Treveon Bolton Saks Jonathan Miller 6’1 205 DL Camden Treece Scottsboro Don Jacobs 6’3 310 DL Sean Smith Piedmont Steve Smith 6’1 225 DL Michael Lawrence Vestavia Buddy Anderson 6’1 235 DL Bennett Davis Gordo Ryan Lolley 5’10 251 DE Kristian Gravitt-Tucker Haleyville Chris Musso 6’2 193 LB Aiden Simpson Ohatchee Scott Martin 5’11 195 LB Luke Welsh Spring Garden Jason Howard 6’1 221 LB Hunter Love Fort Payne Chris Elmore 6’1 245 LB Tyrell Mayberry Gordo Ryan Lolley 6’1 215 LB Rush Boyett Athens Cody Gross 6’1 253 LB Landen Berguson Hewitt-Trussville Josh Floyd 5’11 210 DB DeWayne Jones Midfield Roderick Isaac 5’10 168 DB Hunter Oglen Gordo Ryan Lolley 5’8 150 DB Martavious Davis Etowah Ryan Locke 5’10 160 DB Noah Fuller Ohatchee Scott Martin 6’1 190 DB Walker Lyles Pelham Tom Causey 6’1 184 K/P Salvador Lopez Pelham Tom Causey 5’9 180 P Jakari Foster Piedmont Steve Smith 6’1 195 NORTH COACHING STAFF Jeff Smith Walter Wellborn Head Coach Chris Elmore Ft. Payne Don Dover Fultondale Ryan Lolley Gordo Chris Musso Haleyville Rod Isaac Midfield Heath Lauderdale Susan Moore

South All-Star team

QB Trent Battle Daphne Kenny King 6’1 195 QB Karson Green Saraland Jeff Kelly 5’11 190 RB Deshun Murrell Bibb County Matt Geohagan 6’1 190 RB Eric Watts Opelika Erik Speakman 5’11 180 RB Kelston Fikes Leroy Jason Massey 5’11 205 RB Reginald Davis Lee – Montgomery Eric Hudson 6’0 186 WR Rodarius Thomas Eufaula Ed Rigby 6’3 190 WR Harrison Wallace Pike Road Patrick Browning 6’2 185 WR Kenuwyn Dixon Brantley Roland Jones 5’10 180 WR Myles Butler Montgomery Catholic Aubrey Blackwell 6’3 182 TE Byron Millsap, II McGill-Toolen Earnest Hill 6’1 216 OL Cort Bradley Auburn Adam Winegarden 6’4 300 OL Conner Howard Mattie T. Blount Lev Holly 6’3 310 OL Joshua Dunnam Saraland Jeff Kelly 6’0 230 OL Peyton Maples St. Paul’s Episcopal Steve Mask 6’2 290 OL Jack Myers Spanish Fort Ben Blackmon 6’2 280 OL Wilson Hill Reeltown Matt Johnson 5’11 275 OL Landon Kinard Bibb County Matt Geohagan 6’3 285 DL Tre’Von Moore Opelika Erik Speakman 6’2 230 DL Jerry Bethea Fairhope Tim Carter 6’2 265 DL Kejaun Cason Auburn Adam Winegarden 6’2 270 DL Logan Browning Bibb County Matt Geohagan 6’6 245 DL Renard Williams Carver – Montgomery James Thompson 6’0 260 DE Quinderrious Rush Central – Hayneville Michael Perry, Jr. 6’2 190 DE Chip Morgan Andalusia Trent Taylor 6’3 240 LB Walton Cherry Trinity Presbyterian Granger Shook 6’2 205 LB Anthony Coleman Prattville Caleb Ross 6’0 190 LB Zhivago McNeil, Jr. Mobile Christian Ronnie Cottrell 6’0 220 LB Joshua Young Carver – Montgomery James Thompson 6’2 215 LB Christian Burkhalter Spanish Fort Ben Blackmon 6’5 225 DB Jaden Mosley McGill-Toolen Earnest Hill 6’2 195 DB Laquarious Nelms Auburn Adam Winegarden 5’10 170 DB Kameron Grays Mattie T. Blount Lev Holly 6’2 210 DB Walter Tatum Notalsuga Anthony Jones 6’0 185 DB Will Snyder Goshen Bart Snyder 6’3 140 ATH Spencer Arceneaux McGill-Toolen Earnest Hill 6’3 185 K/P Forrest Taylor Foley Deric Scott 5’11 170 SOUTH COACHING STAFF Earnest Hill McGill-Toolen Head Coach Matt Johnson Reeltown Matt Geohagon Bibb County Brian Seymore Demopolis Josh McClendon Greenville Anthony Jones Notasulga Fredick Newton Loachapoka