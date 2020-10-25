AHSAA announces rosters for 62nd North-South All-Star Game

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Rosters for the 62nd AHSAA North-South All-Star Football game were announced Sunday.
The game will played December 18 at the University of South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile.
“We are thankful for the City of Mobile, the Mobile Sports Authority and the University of South Alabama for their interest and support of one of our premiere events,” said Jamie Lee, Director of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association in a news release. “We look forward to partnering with them the next three years.”
The South holds a 31-27-2 edge in the North-South series which began in 1948. The South won 22-19 in the 2019 game.
Both teams are made up of 37 high school seniors. According to the AHSAA, more than 200 players were nominated.
“We are blessed with a lot of talented football players in the AHSAA. Our member school coaches did an outstanding job nominating players and the selection committee has picked two outstanding teams,” Lee said. “With the game in December, the players will be moving right from their season into the game. This should be a very competitive contest.”
Coaching staffs selected for July’s All-Star game will be the staffs for the December game. The head coach for the North is Walter Wellborn’s Jeff Smith. The south head coach is Earnest Hill of McGill-Toolen High School.
Several players from Tennessee Valley teams have been selected to play on the North’s roster; Fort Payne head coach Chris Elmore is the one North Alabama coach on the North’s coaching staff.
North All-Star team
|QB
|Avery
|Seaton
|Madison Academy
|Bob Godsey
|5’11
|200
|QB
|Zyquez
|Perryman
|Pleasant Grove
|Darrell LeBeaux
|6’2
|190
|RB
|Calvin
|Spinks
|Walter Wellborn
|Jeff Smith
|5’6
|155
|RB
|Trent
|Davis
|Etowah
|Ryan Locke
|5’10
|170
|RB
|Jevon
|Jackson
|Austin
|Jeremy Perkins
|5’9
|190
|RB
|Damien
|Taylor
|Tuscaloosa County
|Jay Todd
|5’11
|195
|WR
|Kameron
|Thomas
|Ramsay
|Rueben Nelson
|5’9
|170
|WR
|Christian
|Lewis
|Pleasant Grove
|Darrell LeBeaux
|6’3
|190
|WR
|Joseph
|Buffett
|Hoover
|Josh Niblett
|5’11
|173
|WR
|Quindarrius
|Mayes
|Hueytown
|Greg Patterson
|6’2
|195
|ATH
|Jett
|Smith
|Walter Wellborn
|Jeff Smith
|5’11
|182
|OL
|Gregory
|King
|Ohatchee
|Scott Martin
|6’3
|240
|OL
|Kaden
|Goodwin
|Walter Wellborn
|Jeff Smith
|6’3
|265
|OL
|Caleb
|Lyles
|Fyffe
|Paul Benefield
|6’3
|315
|OL
|Trevor
|Jordan
|Haleyville
|Chris Musso
|6’3
|315
|OL
|Brandon
|Kirksey
|Oxford
|Keith Etheredge
|6’6
|340
|OL
|Eli
|Kirchharr
|Mars Hill Bible
|Darrell Higgins
|6’3
|275
|OL
|Ray
|Dawson
|Vestavia
|Buddy Anderson
|6’5
|306
|DL
|Treveon
|Bolton
|Saks
|Jonathan Miller
|6’1
|205
|DL
|Camden
|Treece
|Scottsboro
|Don Jacobs
|6’3
|310
|DL
|Sean
|Smith
|Piedmont
|Steve Smith
|6’1
|225
|DL
|Michael
|Lawrence
|Vestavia
|Buddy Anderson
|6’1
|235
|DL
|Bennett
|Davis
|Gordo
|Ryan Lolley
|5’10
|251
|DE
|Kristian
|Gravitt-Tucker
|Haleyville
|Chris Musso
|6’2
|193
|LB
|Aiden
|Simpson
|Ohatchee
|Scott Martin
|5’11
|195
|LB
|Luke
|Welsh
|Spring Garden
|Jason Howard
|6’1
|221
|LB
|Hunter
|Love
|Fort Payne
|Chris Elmore
|6’1
|245
|LB
|Tyrell
|Mayberry
|Gordo
|Ryan Lolley
|6’1
|215
|LB
|Rush
|Boyett
|Athens
|Cody Gross
|6’1
|253
|LB
|Landen
|Berguson
|Hewitt-Trussville
|Josh Floyd
|5’11
|210
|DB
|DeWayne
|Jones
|Midfield
|Roderick Isaac
|5’10
|168
|DB
|Hunter
|Oglen
|Gordo
|Ryan Lolley
|5’8
|150
|DB
|Martavious
|Davis
|Etowah
|Ryan Locke
|5’10
|160
|DB
|Noah
|Fuller
|Ohatchee
|Scott Martin
|6’1
|190
|DB
|Walker
|Lyles
|Pelham
|Tom Causey
|6’1
|184
|K/P
|Salvador
|Lopez
|Pelham
|Tom Causey
|5’9
|180
|P
|Jakari
|Foster
|Piedmont
|Steve Smith
|6’1
|195
|NORTH COACHING STAFF
|Jeff
|Smith
|Walter Wellborn
|Head Coach
|Chris
|Elmore
|Ft. Payne
|Don
|Dover
|Fultondale
|Ryan
|Lolley
|Gordo
|Chris
|Musso
|Haleyville
|Rod
|Isaac
|Midfield
|Heath
|Lauderdale
|Susan Moore
South All-Star team
|QB
|Trent
|Battle
|Daphne
|Kenny King
|6’1
|195
|QB
|Karson
|Green
|Saraland
|Jeff Kelly
|5’11
|190
|RB
|Deshun
|Murrell
|Bibb County
|Matt Geohagan
|6’1
|190
|RB
|Eric
|Watts
|Opelika
|Erik Speakman
|5’11
|180
|RB
|Kelston
|Fikes
|Leroy
|Jason Massey
|5’11
|205
|RB
|Reginald
|Davis
|Lee – Montgomery
|Eric Hudson
|6’0
|186
|WR
|Rodarius
|Thomas
|Eufaula
|Ed Rigby
|6’3
|190
|WR
|Harrison
|Wallace
|Pike Road
|Patrick Browning
|6’2
|185
|WR
|Kenuwyn
|Dixon
|Brantley
|Roland Jones
|5’10
|180
|WR
|Myles
|Butler
|Montgomery Catholic
|Aubrey Blackwell
|6’3
|182
|TE
|Byron
|Millsap, II
|McGill-Toolen
|Earnest Hill
|6’1
|216
|OL
|Cort
|Bradley
|Auburn
|Adam Winegarden
|6’4
|300
|OL
|Conner
|Howard
|Mattie T. Blount
|Lev Holly
|6’3
|310
|OL
|Joshua
|Dunnam
|Saraland
|Jeff Kelly
|6’0
|230
|OL
|Peyton
|Maples
|St. Paul’s Episcopal
|Steve Mask
|6’2
|290
|OL
|Jack
|Myers
|Spanish Fort
|Ben Blackmon
|6’2
|280
|OL
|Wilson
|Hill
|Reeltown
|Matt Johnson
|5’11
|275
|OL
|Landon
|Kinard
|Bibb County
|Matt Geohagan
|6’3
|285
|DL
|Tre’Von
|Moore
|Opelika
|Erik Speakman
|6’2
|230
|DL
|Jerry
|Bethea
|Fairhope
|Tim Carter
|6’2
|265
|DL
|Kejaun
|Cason
|Auburn
|Adam Winegarden
|6’2
|270
|DL
|Logan
|Browning
|Bibb County
|Matt Geohagan
|6’6
|245
|DL
|Renard
|Williams
|Carver – Montgomery
|James Thompson
|6’0
|260
|DE
|Quinderrious
|Rush
|Central – Hayneville
|Michael Perry, Jr.
|6’2
|190
|DE
|Chip
|Morgan
|Andalusia
|Trent Taylor
|6’3
|240
|LB
|Walton
|Cherry
|Trinity Presbyterian
|Granger Shook
|6’2
|205
|LB
|Anthony
|Coleman
|Prattville
|Caleb Ross
|6’0
|190
|LB
|Zhivago
|McNeil, Jr.
|Mobile Christian
|Ronnie Cottrell
|6’0
|220
|LB
|Joshua
|Young
|Carver – Montgomery
|James Thompson
|6’2
|215
|LB
|Christian
|Burkhalter
|Spanish Fort
|Ben Blackmon
|6’5
|225
|DB
|Jaden
|Mosley
|McGill-Toolen
|Earnest Hill
|6’2
|195
|DB
|Laquarious
|Nelms
|Auburn
|Adam Winegarden
|5’10
|170
|DB
|Kameron
|Grays
|Mattie T. Blount
|Lev Holly
|6’2
|210
|DB
|Walter
|Tatum
|Notalsuga
|Anthony Jones
|6’0
|185
|DB
|Will
|Snyder
|Goshen
|Bart Snyder
|6’3
|140
|ATH
|Spencer
|Arceneaux
|McGill-Toolen
|Earnest Hill
|6’3
|185
|K/P
|Forrest
|Taylor
|Foley
|Deric Scott
|5’11
|170
|SOUTH COACHING STAFF
|Earnest
|Hill
|McGill-Toolen
|Head Coach
|Matt
|Johnson
|Reeltown
|Matt
|Geohagon
|Bibb County
|Brian
|Seymore
|Demopolis
|Josh
|McClendon
|Greenville
|Anthony
|Jones
|Notasulga
|Fredick
|Newton
|Loachapoka