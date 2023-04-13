MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — The North-South All-Star squads for the upcoming 27th annual AHSAA North-South All-Star Boys’ and Girls’ basketball competition have been selected and there are plenty of local athletes on the rosters.
The four 15-member teams comprised of 2024 rising seniors from across the state of Alabama.
NORTH GIRLS ALL-STARS
- Keyarra Scottland, Mortimer Jordan, PG, 5-5
- Jordan Hunter, Hewitt-Trussville, PG, 5-10
- Katelyn St. Clair, Sand Rock, G, 5-9
- XaiOnna Whitfield, Oxford, C/F, 5-8
- Maci Brown, Cold Springs, PG, 5-6
- Ivey Maddox, Good Hope, F, 5-10
- Tazi Harris, Guntersville, F, 6-2
- Tamya Smith, Pleasant Grove, SF, 6-1
- Jamya Griffin, Sparkman, G, 5-10
- Janiyah Bone, Bob Jones, G, 5-8
- Raegan Rikard, Deshler, PG, 5-7
- Leah Brooks, Hazel Green , P, 6-2
- Sydney Steward, Hazel Green, PG, 5-10
- Chloe Rule, Spring Garden, P, 6-0
- Mia Hollingsworth, Jasper, G, 5-8
SOUTH GIRLS ALL-STARS
- Jazmyn Bigham, Theodore, C, 5-11
- Jenice Adjessom, Davidson, PG, 5-4
- La’Merrica Johnson, Daphne, F/G, 5-10
- Ashauntee Hobbs, Foley, G, 5-5
- Morgan Barnett, Davidson, G, 5-6
- Saniya Keys, Cottonwood, C/F, 6-2
- Jamariona Henderson, Eufaula, F/G, 5-10
- Brooklyn Kemmerlin, Enterprise, G, 5-5
- Shamya Allison, Southside, Selma, G, 5-9
- Ava Card, St. James, G, 6-0
- Elbony Shears, Wilcox Central, PG, 5-7
- Jazlyn Johnson, Pike Road, G, 6-0
- Erin Martin, Brewbaker Tech, G/F, 5-10
- Jasmyn Thomas, Loachapoka, G, 5-4
- Laila Lancaster, Lanett, PG, 5-9
NORTH BOYS ALL-STARS
- Josiah Jones, Fairfield, G, 5-11
- Caleb White, Pinson Valley, G, 5-11
- Josh Williams, Helena, SG, 6-3
- Ty Davis, Mountain Brook, PG, 6-5
- Adrian Wooley, Paul W. Bryant, G, 6-4
- Reid Stodghill, Hewitt-Trussville, F, 6-8
- Jackson Weaver, Vestavia Hills, G, 6-2
- Montrevion Kellogg, Covenant Christian, G/F, 6-4
- Caleb Harrison, Huntsville, F, 6-9
- Chase McCarty, Westminster Christian, SG, 6-6
- Julius Winston, Bob Jones, Wing, 6-7
- Jordan Johnson, Austin, G, 6-2
- Skylar Townsend, Tanner, F, 6-3
- Landon White, Plainview, F, 6-1
- Luke Stephens, Fort Payne, G, 6-2
SOUTH BOYS ALL-STARS
- Stephen Williams, Escambia County, C, 6-8
- Cameron Pruitt, Theodore, G/F, 6-3
- Labaran Philon, Baker, G, 6-4
- Oliver Sims, Fairhope, G, 6-1
- Tommy Tisdale, Keith, SG, 6-3
- Jonathan Fitch, Sumter Central, G, 6-4
- Johnathan Williams, Brewbaker Tech, C, 6-6
- Conor McPherson, Carver-Montgomery, G/F, 6-4
- Jamicah Adair, Jeff Davis, G, 6-1
- Brandon Thomas, Valley, F, 6-6
- Cam- Ron Dooley, Valley, G/F, 6-4
- DyQuayshon Grubbs, Barbour County, G, 6-3
- Shadrick Toodle, Cottage Hill, G, 6-5
- Toney Coleman, Eufaula, G, 6-3
- Brittney Reed, Leflore, F/C, 6-7
The AHSADCA, which operates under the auspices of the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) will also host all-star games in baseball, softball, volleyball, boys’ and girls’ soccer, cross country, tennis and golf during the All-Star Week, July 17-22.