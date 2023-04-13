MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — The North-South All-Star squads for the upcoming 27th annual AHSAA North-South All-Star Boys’ and Girls’ basketball competition have been selected and there are plenty of local athletes on the rosters.

The four 15-member teams comprised of 2024 rising seniors from across the state of Alabama.

NORTH GIRLS ALL-STARS

Keyarra Scottland, Mortimer Jordan, PG, 5-5

Jordan Hunter, Hewitt-Trussville, PG, 5-10

Katelyn St. Clair, Sand Rock, G, 5-9

XaiOnna Whitfield, Oxford, C/F, 5-8

Maci Brown, Cold Springs, PG, 5-6

Ivey Maddox, Good Hope, F, 5-10

Tazi Harris, Guntersville, F, 6-2

Tamya Smith, Pleasant Grove, SF, 6-1

Jamya Griffin, Sparkman, G, 5-10

Janiyah Bone, Bob Jones, G, 5-8

Raegan Rikard, Deshler, PG, 5-7

Leah Brooks, Hazel Green , P, 6-2

Sydney Steward, Hazel Green, PG, 5-10

Chloe Rule, Spring Garden, P, 6-0

Mia Hollingsworth, Jasper, G, 5-8

SOUTH GIRLS ALL-STARS

Jazmyn Bigham, Theodore, C, 5-11

Jenice Adjessom, Davidson, PG, 5-4

La’Merrica Johnson, Daphne, F/G, 5-10

Ashauntee Hobbs, Foley, G, 5-5

Morgan Barnett, Davidson, G, 5-6

Saniya Keys, Cottonwood, C/F, 6-2

Jamariona Henderson, Eufaula, F/G, 5-10

Brooklyn Kemmerlin, Enterprise, G, 5-5

Shamya Allison, Southside, Selma, G, 5-9

Ava Card, St. James, G, 6-0

Elbony Shears, Wilcox Central, PG, 5-7

Jazlyn Johnson, Pike Road, G, 6-0

Erin Martin, Brewbaker Tech, G/F, 5-10

Jasmyn Thomas, Loachapoka, G, 5-4

Laila Lancaster, Lanett, PG, 5-9

NORTH BOYS ALL-STARS

Josiah Jones, Fairfield, G, 5-11

Caleb White, Pinson Valley, G, 5-11

Josh Williams, Helena, SG, 6-3

Ty Davis, Mountain Brook, PG, 6-5

Adrian Wooley, Paul W. Bryant, G, 6-4

Reid Stodghill, Hewitt-Trussville, F, 6-8

Jackson Weaver, Vestavia Hills, G, 6-2

Montrevion Kellogg, Covenant Christian, G/F, 6-4

Caleb Harrison, Huntsville, F, 6-9

Chase McCarty, Westminster Christian, SG, 6-6

Julius Winston, Bob Jones, Wing, 6-7

Jordan Johnson, Austin, G, 6-2

Skylar Townsend, Tanner, F, 6-3

Landon White, Plainview, F, 6-1

Luke Stephens, Fort Payne, G, 6-2

SOUTH BOYS ALL-STARS

Stephen Williams, Escambia County, C, 6-8

Cameron Pruitt, Theodore, G/F, 6-3

Labaran Philon, Baker, G, 6-4

Oliver Sims, Fairhope, G, 6-1

Tommy Tisdale, Keith, SG, 6-3

Jonathan Fitch, Sumter Central, G, 6-4

Johnathan Williams, Brewbaker Tech, C, 6-6

Conor McPherson, Carver-Montgomery, G/F, 6-4

Jamicah Adair, Jeff Davis, G, 6-1

Brandon Thomas, Valley, F, 6-6

Cam- Ron Dooley, Valley, G/F, 6-4

DyQuayshon Grubbs, Barbour County, G, 6-3

Shadrick Toodle, Cottage Hill, G, 6-5

Toney Coleman, Eufaula, G, 6-3

Brittney Reed, Leflore, F/C, 6-7

The AHSADCA, which operates under the auspices of the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) will also host all-star games in baseball, softball, volleyball, boys’ and girls’ soccer, cross country, tennis and golf during the All-Star Week, July 17-22.