MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — The North-South All-Star squads for the upcoming 27th annual AHSAA North-South All-Star Boys’ and Girls’ basketball competition have been selected and there are plenty of local athletes on the rosters.

The four 15-member teams comprised of 2024 rising seniors from across the state of Alabama.

NORTH GIRLS ALL-STARS

  • Keyarra Scottland, Mortimer Jordan, PG, 5-5
  • Jordan Hunter, Hewitt-Trussville, PG, 5-10
  • Katelyn St. Clair, Sand Rock, G, 5-9
  • XaiOnna Whitfield, Oxford, C/F, 5-8
  • Maci Brown, Cold Springs, PG, 5-6
  • Ivey Maddox, Good Hope, F, 5-10
  • Tazi Harris, Guntersville, F, 6-2
  • Tamya Smith, Pleasant Grove, SF, 6-1
  • Jamya  Griffin, Sparkman, G, 5-10
  • Janiyah Bone, Bob Jones, G, 5-8
  • Raegan Rikard, Deshler, PG, 5-7
  • Leah Brooks, Hazel Green , P, 6-2
  • Sydney Steward, Hazel Green, PG, 5-10
  • Chloe Rule, Spring Garden, P, 6-0
  • Mia Hollingsworth, Jasper, G, 5-8

SOUTH GIRLS ALL-STARS

  • Jazmyn Bigham, Theodore, C, 5-11
  • Jenice Adjessom, Davidson, PG, 5-4
  • La’Merrica Johnson, Daphne, F/G, 5-10
  • Ashauntee Hobbs, Foley, G, 5-5
  • Morgan Barnett, Davidson, G, 5-6
  • Saniya  Keys, Cottonwood, C/F, 6-2
  • Jamariona Henderson, Eufaula, F/G, 5-10
  • Brooklyn Kemmerlin, Enterprise, G, 5-5
  • Shamya Allison, Southside, Selma, G, 5-9
  • Ava Card, St. James, G, 6-0
  • Elbony Shears, Wilcox Central, PG, 5-7
  • Jazlyn Johnson, Pike Road, G, 6-0
  • Erin Martin, Brewbaker Tech, G/F, 5-10
  • Jasmyn Thomas, Loachapoka, G, 5-4
  • Laila Lancaster, Lanett, PG, 5-9

NORTH BOYS ALL-STARS

  • Josiah Jones, Fairfield, G, 5-11
  • Caleb White, Pinson Valley, G, 5-11
  • Josh Williams, Helena, SG, 6-3
  • Ty Davis, Mountain Brook, PG, 6-5
  • Adrian Wooley, Paul W. Bryant, G, 6-4
  • Reid Stodghill, Hewitt-Trussville, F, 6-8
  • Jackson Weaver, Vestavia Hills, G, 6-2
  • Montrevion Kellogg, Covenant Christian, G/F, 6-4
  • Caleb Harrison, Huntsville, F, 6-9
  • Chase McCarty, Westminster Christian, SG, 6-6
  • Julius Winston, Bob Jones, Wing, 6-7
  • Jordan Johnson, Austin, G, 6-2
  • Skylar Townsend, Tanner, F, 6-3
  • Landon White, Plainview, F, 6-1
  • Luke Stephens, Fort Payne, G, 6-2

SOUTH BOYS ALL-STARS

  • Stephen Williams, Escambia County, C, 6-8
  • Cameron Pruitt, Theodore, G/F, 6-3
  • Labaran  Philon, Baker, G, 6-4
  • Oliver Sims, Fairhope, G, 6-1
  • Tommy  Tisdale, Keith, SG, 6-3
  • Jonathan Fitch, Sumter Central, G, 6-4
  • Johnathan Williams, Brewbaker Tech, C, 6-6
  • Conor McPherson, Carver-Montgomery, G/F, 6-4
  • Jamicah Adair, Jeff Davis, G, 6-1
  • Brandon  Thomas, Valley, F, 6-6
  • Cam- Ron Dooley, Valley, G/F, 6-4
  • DyQuayshon Grubbs, Barbour County, G, 6-3
  • Shadrick Toodle, Cottage Hill, G, 6-5
  • Toney Coleman, Eufaula, G, 6-3
  • Brittney Reed, Leflore, F/C, 6-7

The AHSADCA, which operates under the auspices of the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) will also host all-star games in baseball, softball, volleyball, boys’ and girls’ soccer, cross country, tennis and golf during the All-Star Week, July 17-22.