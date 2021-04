AHSAA All-Star Basketball teams announced

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama High School Athletic Association announced the rosters for the North-South Basketball All-Star Teams.

The 15 member teams are made up of 2022 rising seniors. All-Star week will be held July 19-23.

Below are the players and coaches representing north Alabama.

NORTH GIRLS’ ALL-STARS

Player School Pos. Ht. Caroline Bachus Athens F 6’2 Camille Chase Spain Park SG 5’6 Molly Heard Pisgah G 5’11 Lanie Henderson Sand Rock SG 5’9 Aniya Hubbard Hoover G/F 5’9 Madilyn Krieger Rogers PG 5’6 Bellah Machen Mortimer Jordan G 5’8 Masyn Marchbanks Hartselle PG 5’8 Shaniah Nunn Fairfield G 6’0 Libby Privett Madison Academy G 5’8 Ziona Pruitt Holy Spirit Catholic SG 5’9 Emma Smith Vestavia Hills G 5’7 Samiya Steele Hazel Green G 5’7 Precious Sturdivant Carver – Birmingham F 6’1 Emma Tittle Winfield G 5’7

COACHES Craig Thomas Phil Campbell Walter Hicks Pleasant Grove Brant Llewellyn Lauderdale County, Admin.

NORTH BOYS’ ALL-STARS

Player School Pos. Ht. Will Bonner Belgreen PG 5’10 Cooper Davidson Guntersville SG 6’1 Wilder Evers Oak Mountain SG 6’3 Rylan Houck Oxford G 6’4 Anthony Johnson Midfield G 6’3 Antonio Kite Anniston G 6’2 Jacari Lane Lee – Huntsville PG 5’10 Calen Lightfoot Sparkman PG 5’11 Cole Millican Plainview G 6’3 Kyler Murks Brooks G 6’0 Jonathan Murray Huffman PF 6’7 Martavious Russell Sipsey Valley PG 6’4 Evan Smith Oak Mountain PG 5’10 Christian Thompson Homewood F 6’6 Colin Turner Spain Park P 6’9

COACHES Justin Taylor West Limestone Torriana Brown Anniston Brant Llewellyn Lauderdale County, Admin.