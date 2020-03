AHSAA All-Star basketball rosters released

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Southwestern Athletic conference made the decision to cancel all winter and spring sports activities through the end of the academic year and it's affecting student-athletes across the country, including those here in Huntsville at Alabama A&M.

"It really sucks because not only do I have to not be able to play my sport again or be able to have that classroom experience seeing a professor, but I've had to leave all my friends," said Alabama A&M senior pitcher Michael Hovermill. "All my teammates are going back home whether they live in Alabama or not. It just sucks because when you spend so much time with each other you become best friends and seeing each other every day that's part of the joy of playing a sport is seeing your teammates all the time and now that that kind of got ripped away from us, it really sucks."