(WHNT) — On Thursday night, the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) released the quarterfinal pairings for the 2022 State Soccer Championships.

All matches will happen on May 5 through May 7.

CLASS 7A BOYS

Davidson (18-5-3) at Auburn (16-1-4), Sat., May 7, 7 p.m., Duck Samford Stadium

Daphne (14-2-1) at Dothan (15-3-1), Fri., May 6, 7 p.m., Westgate Soccer Complex

Oak Mountain (16-4-5) at Grissom (20-4-3), Fri., May 6, 7 p.m.

Vestavia Hills (22-2-0) at Huntsville (18-3-3), Fri., May 6, 7 p.m.

CLASS 6A BOYS

Helena (16-8-2) at Pelham (21-3-1),Sat., May 7, 7 p.m.

St. Paul’s Episcopal (16-7-1) at McGill-Toolen Catholic (18-8-0), Sat., May 7, 3:30 p.m., Lipscomb Athletic Complex,Mobile

Fort Payne (14-7-2) at Randolph (18-5-1), Sat., May 7, 7 p.m.

Mountain Brook (23-2-2) 3, Homewood (18-5-1) 0

CLASS 4A/5A BOYS

John Carroll Catholic (14-13-2) at Indian Springs (18-2-5), Sat., May 7, 7 p.m.

Montgomery Academy (23-0-2) 2, LAMP (15-5-1) 0

West Morgan (12-8-1) at Russellville (17-2-1), Sat., May 7, 6:30 p.m.

Crossville (15-2-0) at Leeds (14-8-2), Sat., May 7, 7 p.m.

CLASS 1A/3A BOYS

Bayside Academy (18-3-5) at Westminster Oak Mountain (17-6-1), Sat., May 7, 4 p.m.

Trinity Presbyterian (16-2-0) 4, Prattville Christian (7-8-1) 1

Donoho (13-0-2) at Mars Hill Bible (15-7-1), Fri., May 6, 7 p.m.

Collinsville (17-7-0) at Tharptown (12-6-0), Fri., May 6, 6 p.m.

CLASS 7A GIRLS

Fairhope (29-3-2) 1, Auburn (15-4-2) 0

Foley (18-5-0) at Prattville (9-9-1), Sat., May 7, 6 p.m., Stanley-Jensen Stadium

Bob Jones (14-8-0) at Spain Park (11-4-4), Sat., May 7, 5 p.m.

Vestavia Hills (15-3-4) at Huntsville (17-3-2), Fri., May 6, 5 p.m.

CLASS 6A GIRLS

Northridge (17-3-1) at Pelham (13-6-1), Sat., May 7, 4 p.m.

St. Paul’s Episcopal (8-12-0) at McGill-Toolen Catholic (14-7-1), Sat., May 7, 5:30 p.m., Lipscomb Athletic Complex,Mobile

Springville (12-3-1) at Southside-Gadsden (17-3-2), Fri., May 6, 6 p.m., Barney Hood Stadium

Mountain B5ook (13-4-1) at Homewood (17-2-2), Fri., May 6, 7 p.m., Waldrop Stadium

CLASS 4A/5A GIRLS

Indian Springs (15-3-2) at John Carroll Catholic (10-15-0), Fri., May 6, 6 p.m.

Saint James (13-3-1) at Montgomery Academy (15-2-1), Fri., May 6, 5:30 p.m.

East Limestone (19-3-0) 1, St. John Paul II Catholic (12-11-0) 0

Westbrook Christian (18-3-0) at Guntersville (14-4-0), Sat., May 7, 6 p.m.

CLASS 1A/3A GIRLS

Bayside Academy (10-8-2) at Westminster-Oak Mountain (13-6-1), Sat., May 7, 2 p.m.

Trinity Presbyterian (13-5-2) 5, Prattville Christian (7-7-1) 1

Donoho (16-0-0) at Whitesburg Christian (12-5-1), Thurs., May 5, 7 p.m., at Bob Jones HS

Susan Moore (23-3-0) at Mars Hill Bible (11-5-0), Fri., May 6, 5 p.m.