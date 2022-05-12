(WHNT) — The Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) released the semifinal pairings for state baseball playoffs on Thursday night.

CLASS 1A

Bayshore Christian (25-5) at Sweet Water (16-18), Fri., May 13, 4 and 6 p.m. (Sat., noon, if needed)

Lindsay Lane (28-6) 11-4, Donoho (21-7) 1-3 (Lindsay Lane (28-6) wins series 2-0)

CLASS 2A

Ariton (20-14) at G.W. Long (30-6), Thurs., May 12, 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. (Fri., 5 p.m., if needed)

Decatur Heritage (29-9) 11-12, Mars Hill Bible (29-6) 16-2 (Game 3, Fri., 3:30 p.m.)

CLASS 3A

Trinity Presbyterian (31-6) 2-13-12, Thomasville (22-13) 7-3-4 (Trinity Presbyterian (31-6) wins series 2-1)

Piedmont (36-5) 0-16-8, Phil Campbell (30-9) 10-9-4 (Piedmont (36-5) wins series 2-1)

CLASS 4A

Mobile Christian (31-4) 7-14, Gordo (26-6) 5-1 (Mobile Christian (31-4) wins series 2-0)

Etowah (28-12) 5-3, Hamilton (27-14) 4-0 (Etowah (28-12) wins series 2-0)

CLASS 5A

Holtville (34-5) 2, 14-6, Headland (24-5) 3-5 (Holtville (34-5) wins series 2-0)

Russellville (32-12) 4-13, Madison Academy (30-14) 9-10 (Game 3, Fri., 5 p.m.)

CLASS 6A

Pelham (16-17-1) at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (23-12), Fri., May 13, 4:30 and 7 p.m. (Sat., 1 p.m., if needed)

Hazel Green (25-14) at Hartselle (35-4), Fri., May 13, 4:30 and 7 p.m. (Sat., noon, if needed)

CLASS 7A

Auburn (28-6) at Central-Phenix City (31-8), Fri., May 13, 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. (CDT) (Sat., noon, if needed)

Vestavia Hills (24-15) at Hewitt-Trussville (28-4-1), Fri., May 13, 4:30 and 7 p.m. (Sat., 1 p.m., if needed)