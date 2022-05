ALABAMA (WHNT) – Thursday night, the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) released the completed and reported 2022 State Baseball Playoffs Quarterfinal Pairings.

CLASS 1A

Sweet Water (15-18) 3-3, Millry (23-13) 2-4 (Game 3, Fri., 4 p.m.)

Bayshore Christian (25-5) 10-17, Berry (14-10) 0-0 (Bayshore Christian (25-5) wins series 2-0)

Lindsay Lane (26-6) 10-10, Appalachian (24-6) 2-3 (Lindsay Lane (26-6) wins series 2-0)

Donoho (21-5) 6-16, Covenant Christian (16-9) 1-8 (Donoho (21-5) wins series 2-1)



CLASS 2A

Fayetteville (18-11) at Ariton (18-14), Fri., May 6, 4:30 and 7 p.m. (Sat., 1 p.m., if needed)

G.W. Long (30-6) 7-6, Vincent (28-9) 0-4 (G.W. Long (30-6) wins series 2-0)

Decatur Heritage (28-8) 11-6, Westbrook Christian (18-18) 1-0) (Decatur Heritage (28-8) wins series 2-0)

Mars Hill Bible (27-5) 13-7, Ider (26-11) 3-2 (Mars Hill Bible (27-5) wins series 2-0)

CLASS 3A

Trinity Presbyterian (29-7) 7-8, Opp (24-10) 3-5 (Trinity Presbyterian (29-5) wins series 2-0)

Thomasville (18-10) at Bayside Academy (21-10), Fri., May 6, 4:30 and 7 p.m. (Sat., 1 p.m., if needed)

Phil Campbell (29-7) 5-1-10, Elkmont (19-13) 3-6-0 (Phil Campbell (29-6) wins series 2-1)

Piedmont (33-4) 7-8, Lauderdale County (24-6) 0-5 (Piedmont (33-4) wns series 2-0)



CLASS 4A

Gordo (26-5) 12-10, Montevallo (15-12) 0-3 (Gordo (26-5) wins series 2-0)

Mobile Christian (29-4) 9-6, Bibb County (21-10) 0-4 (Mobile Christian (29-4) wins series 2-0)

Hamilton (26-12) 0-3, Brooks (15-14) 1-2 (Game 3, Fri., 5:30 p.m.)

Etowah (24-12) at Jacksonville (19-10), Thurs., May 5, 4:30 and 7 p.m. (Fri., 5 p.m., if needed)



CLASS 5A

Holtville (30-5) at UMS-Wright (19-12), Fri., May 6, 4:30 and 7 p.m. (Sat., 1 p.m., if needed)

Shelby County (31-5) 2-2, Headland (23-3) 3-1, game 1, 8 innings (Game 3, Fri.., 11 a.m.)

Leeds (28-8) at Russellville (29-11), Fri., May 6, 4:30 and 7 p.m. (Sat., 1 p.m., if needed)

Madison Academy (29-13) 8-3, Alexandria (24-15) 5-0 (Madison Academy (20-13) wins series 2-0)



CLASS 6A

Stanhope Elmore (26-12) at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (21-12), Fri., May 6, 4:30 and 7 p.m. (Fri., 1 p.m., if needed)

Hueytown (29-10) at Pelham (14-15-1), Fri., May 6, 5 and 7:30 p.m. (Sat., noon, if needed)

Hartselle (33-4) at Buckhorn (26-10), Fri., May 6, 5 and 7:30 p.m. (Sat., 1 p.m., if needed)

Hazel Green (23-14) at Chelsea (21-13), Fri., May 6, 4:30 and 7 p.m. (Sat., noon, if needed)



CLASS 7A

(All times CDT)

Central-Phenix City (30-8) 13, Baker (24-11) 7, Game 2, 7 p.m. (Fri., 5 p.m., if needed)

Alma Bryant (20-16) at Auburn (27-6), Fri., May 6, 5 and 7:30 p.m. (Sat., 1 p.m., if needed)

Bob Jones (35-8) at Vestavia Hills (22-15), May 6, 5 and 7:30 p.m. (Sat., 2 p.m., if needed)

Hewitt-Trussville (26-3-1) at James Clemens (23-18), Fri., May 6, 5 and 7:30 p.m. (Sat., 1 p.m., if needed)