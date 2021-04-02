Action continues on day two of the 28th Annual Bob Jones Tournament

MADISON, Ala. – The Bob Jones Patriots have put on their annual softball tournament for 28 years bringing some of the best teams from across the state to Madison to face off in the annual event.

Action continued all day on Friday over at Bob Jones and Palmer Park. Here’s the results from day two:

BOB JONES HIGH SCHOOL

Bob Jones 11 vs. White House 0

Chelsea 0 vs. Bob Jones 8

White House 1 vs. Chelsea 5

PALMER #1

New Hope 0 vs. Mobile Christian 2

Skyline 3 vs. New Hope 1

Mobile Christian 2 vs. West Morgan 1

PALMER #2

Fort Payne 4 vs. Cullman 5

James Clemens 9 vs. Fort Payne 16

Cullman 11 vs. James Clemens 1

PALMER #3

Buckhorn 5 vs. Austin 4

Rogers 3 vs. Buckhorn 2

Austin 3 vs. Rogers 1

PALMER #4

Plainview 10 vs. Ardmore 0

Brooks 0 vs. Plainview 2

Ardmore 6 vs. Brooks 3

PALMER #5

Huntsville 9 vs. Orange Beach 10

Orange Beach 6 vs. Danville 4

Danville 6 vs. Huntsville 10

The tournament wraps up with bracket play on Saturday at Palmer Park starting at 10:45 a.m.