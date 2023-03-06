HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – It’s time for the Alabama Community College Conference (ACCC) to crown a champion in both men’s and women’s basketball, and the teams will be competing for that crown in the Rocket City starting Tuesday.

Alabama A&M University, the Huntsville Sports Commission and Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau are hosting the ACCC Women’s and Men’s Basketball Championships at the University Event Center, March 7-10.

Final seeds and schedules for both the women’s and men’s tournaments have been announced.

The Calhoun Community College Women’s Basketball team is coming into the tournament as the number three seed in the North Division.

Women – North Division (N) Shelton State Wallace State Calhoun Community College Lawson State Women – South Division (S) Chattahoochee Valley Bishop State Coastal Alabama – South Lurleen B. Wallace

Men – North Division (N) Southern Union Snead State Wallace State Shelton State Men – South Division (S) Coastal Alabama – North Coastal Alabama – South Chattahoochee Valley Marion Military

The tournament will kick off with the men’s quarterfinals starting at noon on Tuesday, before the women’s teams start play on Wednesday at noon. Championship games for both men and women will be held Friday evening.

The full schedule for the tournaments including game times is below:

Tuesday, March 7 – Men’s Quarterfinals

Game 1 – 12 pm – 3N Wallace State vs. 2S Coastal Alabama-South

Game 2 – 2 pm – 4S Marion Military vs. 1N Southern Union

Game 3 – 5 pm – 3S Chattahoochee Valley vs. 2N Snead State

Game 4 – 7 pm – 4N Shelton State vs. 1S Coastal Alabama-North

Wednesday, March 8 – Women’s Quarterfinals

Game 5 – 12 pm – 3N Calhoun vs. 2S Bishop State

Game 6 – 2 pm – 4S LB Wallace vs. 1N Shelton State

Game 7 – 5 pm – 3S Coastal Alabama-South vs. 2N Wallace State

Game 8 – 7 pm – 4N Lawson State vs. 1S Chattahoochee Valley

Thursday, March 9 – Semifinals

Game 9 – 12 pm – (Women) Winner Game 5/6

Game 10 – 2 pm – (Women) Winner Game 7/8

Game 11 – 5 pm – (Men) Winner Game 1/2

Game 12 – 7 pm – (Men) Winner Game 3/4

Friday, March 10 – Championships

4 p.m. – Women

6:30 p.m. – Men

The Alabama A&M University Events Center has implemented a clear bag policy for the tournament.

General admission is $10 per person, per day on Tuesday-Thursday and $8 on Championship Friday. You can purchase a tournament pass for $30. Any four-year coaches can receive free admission by presenting a business card.