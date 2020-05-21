Abby Brooks eyeing big senior season with UAH Volleyball

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A star volleyball player at Madison Academy, Abby Brooks decided to continue her career at UAH. That has since paid off. Now entering her senior season with the Chargers, she’s hoping this team can take yet another big step in the right direction.

What we have been doing has clearly been working,” said Brooks. “I mean we’re been improving on this program for years once I got here as a freshman to now is incredible. A lot of that is due to Cade (Smith), the people that he recruits, his coaching style I mean it is what you make of it.”

UAH players and coaches were ecstatic when they got the news they would be playing in the NCAA Division II Tournament. It’s a new year for Brooks, and while she has goals of her own, she wants to accomplish it all with her teammates by her side.

“I am determined to win a GSC Tournament by the time I get out of here but you know the trophies do fade, the medals do go away,” said Brooks. “What it comes down to is the relationships you made while you were here.”