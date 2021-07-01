AAMU’s Glass waiting for right opportunity to capitalize on new NIL rules

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – In just one day under the new NIL rules, we have seen student athletes strike endorsement deals with a sweet tea brand, video game companies, and even PetSmart. This is just a small sample of how big this will get in the coming days, months, and years.

Aqeel Glass is the star quarterback of the Alabama A&M Football team, and one of the top returning players in the FCS. He is just one of many student-athletes who will look to profit off of their names, images, and likenesses, but he’s not in any rush to get a deal done.

“I’m going to take my time and do everything by the rule book, and make sure I don’t do anything to slip my eligibility up or anything like that because at the end of the day without that, nothing else matters,” said Glass. “People are so hard-pressed over making money, but they’ve got to understand that football is the main thing, and in order for name, image and likeness stuff to matter, they have to do something on the field first.”

In 2021, Glass has been named the Black College Football Player of the Year and SWAC Player of the Year, that after leading the Bulldogs to a conference title, and an HBCU National Championship.

