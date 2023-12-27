(WHNT) — Alabama A&M University (AAMU) junior guard Amiah Simmons was selected the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Women’s Basketball Player of the Week.

Simmons has led the Bulldogs in scoring in 11 games this season. She was given the honor after averaging 18.5 points, 3.5 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game against FIU and Texas State. She shot 55.2 percent (16-of-29) from the floor in the pair of losses.

In AAMU’s 63-52 loss to Texas State last Wednesday, Simmons scored a season-high 23 points, went 9-for-16 shooting and made 2-of-3 from the free throw line. She also totaled three rebounds, three assists and two steals.

The Bulldogs, who are 5-6 so far this season, return home on Friday to play Central Arkansas with tip-off set for 2 p.m. at the AAMU Event Center.