AAMU MBB falls to Texas Southern; Women’s team wins third straight

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama A&M Men’s Basketball suffered its fifth straight loss, falling to Texas Southern 68-58.

The Bulldogs cut the Tiger lead to single digits late in the second half but were unable to take control of the game.

Garrett Hicks and Jalen Johnson each scored 16 points in the loss.

UP NEXT: Alabama A&M will travel to Jackson State on March 4th, tip-off is at 7:30 pm.

The women’s team won its third straight with a 64-36 victory over Texas Southern.

Deshawna Harper led all scorers with 20 points and was one of three Bulldog players in double figures. Dariauna Lewis put up a 16 point, 10 rebound double-double in the win.

UP NEXT: The Bulldogs hit the road to face Jackson State Thursday 4th at 5:30 p.m.