HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — It’s game week for the Bulldogs, but Alabama A&M won’t open the season on the Hill. They’re taking the trip down to I-65 to open their 2022 campaign against the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) Blazers.

The Bulldogs open the season under the Thursday night lights down at Protective Stadium, while the Blazers get things going in the Bryant-Vincent era.

Head Coach Connell Maynor knows that this is a tough opponent to open the season against, but that’s what you want to do in football – you want to play the best so you can be the best.

“We know we have our hands full,” Maynor told News 19. “We know it’s a tough opponent. We’re just gonna try to stay competitive as long as we can and get out there healthy and we’ll learn a lot about ourselves. What we need to work on what our weaknesses are what our strengths are and we’ll go from there.”

Kickoff on Thursday is set for 7 p.m. Sports Reporter Claudia Chakamian will be down there bring you coverage of the Bulldogs.