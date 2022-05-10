FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Bulldogs from Alabama A&M University (AAMU) overcame the University of North Alabama (UNA) Lions Tuesday, 8-2, at Mike Lane Field.

The loss brings UNA to 9-36 overall, and AAMU to 9-30.

UNA trailed after six innings, and the Bulldogs added one run in the seventh, followed by two in the eighth and ninth to extend the lead. The Lions only managed to earn four hits and received eight walks, two hit batters, and two runners during the game.

North Alabama will play at Belmont on Wednesday.