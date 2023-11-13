ALABAMA (WHNT) — The 88th edition of the Iron Bowl is just under two weeks away and this year’s game is gearing up to be another thrilling match-up between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers.

Monday, the SEC announced that the Iron Bowl will kick off at 2:30 p.m. on WHNT.

Alabama will travel to Auburn this year and seek to win the rivalry for the fourth straight year. However, the Tigers have won two of the last three meetings between the schools inside Jordan-Hare stadium.

The lone Alabama road win against Auburn in the last six years was the four-overtime classic in 2021.

This will be the first Iron Bowl for Tigers first-year head coach Hugh Freeze. However, it won’t be his first time competing against Nick Saban. Saban and Freeze have faced off five times throughout their coaching careers with Saban holding the 3-2 advantage.

Before either team can focus on each other, they both will be in action this weekend.

Alabama will host the Chattanooga Mocs and honor 23 Crimson Tide seniors. Kickoff for the game is set for 11 a.m. on the SEC Network+.

Auburn takes on the New Mexico State Aggies at Jordan-Hare Stadium this weekend with kickoff scheduled for 3:00 p.m. on the SEC Network.