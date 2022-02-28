BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WHNT) – North Alabama was once again well represented in the Final Four with several defending state champs from our area looking to defend their title, including the four-time defending champs from Pisgah.

Ultimately six teams from North Alabama played in Final Four games and all six are moving on to championships games.

CLASS 1A

Girls’ Semifinals

Skyline (28-8) 57, Loachapoka (22-9) 44

Marion County (28-7) 71, University Charter School (15-9) 39

Boys’ Semifinals

Decatur Heritage (21-8) 42, Brantley (24-7) 38

Covenant Christian (28-6) 73, Autaugaville (27-3) 62

CLASS 2A

Girls’ Semifinals

Pisgah (32-3) 64, Lanett (17-8) 47

St. Luke’s Episcopal (20-8) 57 vs. Sulligent (24-3) 53

Boys’ Semifinals

Section (26-9) 81 vs. Lanett (19-3) 58

Mars Hill Bible (14-15) 64 vs. Highland Home (28-5) 62

Monday was just the beginning, we have local teams taking the court all week long.