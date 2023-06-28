DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — The 57th edition of the Daikin Spirit of America is officially underway at Burningtree County Club in Decatur.

Colleges from around the country are representing in the field in 2023 and head golf pro Colby Odom said he expects the competition to be fierce.

One of the golfers from Jacksonville State is also one of our local standouts. Decatur native Ryley Heath is back for another year after finishing second on the leaderboard in last year’s tournament.

Heath says he’s thankful to be back for another year competing at his home course and he’s looking forward to the week of competition.

“It’s really special and growing up around this tournament has meant a great deal to me,” Heath said. “I’ve lived out here for probably 10 years and my family has always hosted golfers. I’d say this tournament’s probably a big part of why I’m here honestly, so it’s a big deal for me. This definitely kind of started my love for golf so it’s always going to be special for me.”

News 19 will continue to bring you coverage of the Daikin Spirit of America all week long on air and online.