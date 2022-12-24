HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – With the holidays come holiday basketball tournaments, and we’re getting ready for a big boys one as the 40th annual Huntsville City Classic begins on Tuesday morning, with 16 teams competing during the three-day tournament.

The opening round matchups are as follows:

• Austin vs. Jacksonville @ 9:00 a.m.

• Columbia vs. Westminster Christian @ 10:30 a.m.

• Huntsville vs. Madison Academy @ 12:00 p.m.

• Buckhorn vs. Sparkman @ 1:30 p.m.

• Hazel Green vs. Baker @ 3:00 p.m.

• Lee vs. Oxford @ 4:30 p.m.

• Mae Jemison vs. Haleyville @ 6:00 p.m.

• Bob Jones vs. Mountain Brook @ 7:30 p.m.

All games will take place at Huntsville High School.