HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A little rain, fog and a few delays couldn’t stop the great play that’d we would see for round one of the HomeTown Lenders Championship. Due to the changing weather and round one being called off on Thursday, this year’s tournament has modified from a standard 72-hole competition to a 54-hole competition, with the championship still set to take place on Sunday.

Spencer Levin walked into the clubhouse leading at -5 on Friday and he said his approach doesn’t change now that it is just a 54 hole competition.

“You’ve got to go out there regardless of what it is, you’ve still got to execute the shots, a good shot’s a good shot regardless of how many holes you’re playing so I think you just stick to the normal game plan and hopefully have good rounds and add it up in the end,” Levin said.

This year’s field includes a few Alabama and Auburn grads like former Tiger Andrew Kozan, and also includes the 2021 champion Paul Barjon. They both said that their familiarity is helping them navigate this course this weekend.

“I love it up here I mean, I think the conditions like the wet conditions, I’m kind of used to after playing for so many years at Auburn so I think that kind of played a good advantage. But it’s just nice seeing all of the Auburn people out here supporting us,” Kozan said.

“I know where not to miss it, I feel like that’s kind of a little bit of an edge on some guys that have never played here. You’ve just kind of have to stay on the fairway because you can, as you know there’s a ledge on every hole basically. It’s nice to be back where I won and I have some good memories,” Barjon added.

Round one of the HomeTown Lenders Championship will wrap up on Saturday morning and then round two will begin.