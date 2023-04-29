HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Once the 2023 HomeTown Lenders Championship officially began on Friday, we’ve had some beautiful weather at the Ledges.

Early Saturday morning, round one wrapped up and now golfers are giving it their all before cuts are made.

And in round two we saw a course record broken. Texas native Ben Kohles shot 62 (-8), breaking the course record for a single-round score that was previously 63.

Kohles had a long day of golf as he had to finish round one early in the morning, so he played 27 holes total but he said he thinks that helped him. He said he got off to a good start early in the morning then that carried over to sinking eight birdies in round two, and now he sits tied for first with Ben Silverman on the leaderboard.

“It fits my game great, I mean I’ve been hitting it good off of the tee so I’ve really just been putting the ball on the fairway almost every hole and having a lot of looks for birdie. Haven’t really missed many greens the whole week so far. The conditions today could not have been any better, it was perfect weather. I was able to just really not make any mistakes. It’s great to put myself in position again and give myself a chance for tomorrow,” Kohles said.

The second round was suspended due to darkness and will resume at 6:45 a.m. on Sunday with 67 players needing to finish the round. The cut will be made following the completion, then tee times will be finalized for Sunday’s final round.