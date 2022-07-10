HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – As 2022 Wimbledon wrapped up on Sunday morning, we got to see some potential future Wimbledon players in Huntsville as the 2022 USTA U16 Girls Clay Court Championships began.

Sunday marked the first day of the weeklong tournament at the Athletic Club Alabama as the top 224 girls tennis players under the age of 16 are here for the chance to compete in the singles and doubles national championships.

Just two Alabama natives are on the court this year, but there are players from all parts of the country. Organizers told News 19 earlier this week that it’s a field that people should be excited about, as potential future stars will be hitting the clay courts in Huntsville.

“I feel like some of the best players that come into town are a little bit on the younger side. Sometimes the best 16-year-old girl might not play this event, they might play up in the 18 Under event. The best maybe 13, 14-year-old girls will be some of the ones to kind of be looking for to seeing them to see how they advance and maybe win the title. These girls aren’t going the US Open this year, but we might have a younger one down the road make the US Open or Wimbledon,” tournament director Eddie Jacques said.

The tournament continues all week at the Athletic Club Alabama with national champions crowned next Sunday, July 17.