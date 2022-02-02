HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Tennessee Valley is once again well represented on national signing day as a ton of local student-athletes signed letters of intent.
Here’s a look at who they are and where they’re headed:
Madison Academy
FOOTBALL
Kaden Young – UNA
Ian Vachon – Birmingham Southern
R.A. Hubbard
FOOTBALL
Tyran Murphy – LaGrange College
Montavius Orr – Tennessee Valley Prep Sports Academy
Athens
FOOTBALL
Jaden Jude – Chattanooga
Tylin Suggs – Birmingham Southern
TRACK & CROSS COUNTRY
Michael Kitchen – Calhoun Community College
BASEBALL
Connor Beck – Bevill State Community College
West Morgan
FOOTBALL
Marcus Jones – Shorter
Camden Seal – Faulkner
Tanner
FOOTBALL
Jakeem Fletcher – Alabama State
Bob Jones
FOOTBALL
Cedric Jackson – West Alabama
Cosey Scarebrook – Army West Point
Matthew Lee – Lindsey Wilson College
DJ Davenport – Campbellsville
Terrance Salter – Campbellsville
Florence
FOOTBALL
Elijah Hartnett – UNA
Jakobie Hurley – UNA
Christian Harden – Bethel University
Jeremiah Johnson – Delta State
Decatur Heritage
FOOTBALL
Tyler Founds – Troy
Austin
FOOTBALL
Tra Stover – Austin Peay
Amari Pointer – Culver-Stockton
BASEBALL
Hunter Royer – Huntingdon
Grissom
FOOTBALL
Austin Griffin – Tennessee Valley Prep Sports Academy
Mark Howard – Tennessee Valley Prep Sports Academy
Detrick Jones – Mississippi Valley State
BASEBALL
Rynzo Crutcher – Wallace State Community College
Sparkman
FOOTBALL
Terrant Young – Kentucky Wesleyan
Terrell Young – Huntingdon
Russellville
FOOTBALL
Seth Franks – Tabor College
Dallan Montgomery – Maryville
