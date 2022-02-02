HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Tennessee Valley is once again well represented on national signing day as a ton of local student-athletes signed letters of intent.

Here’s a look at who they are and where they’re headed:

Madison Academy

FOOTBALL

Kaden Young – UNA

Ian Vachon – Birmingham Southern

R.A. Hubbard

FOOTBALL

Tyran Murphy – LaGrange College

Montavius Orr – Tennessee Valley Prep Sports Academy

Athens

FOOTBALL

Jaden Jude – Chattanooga

Tylin Suggs – Birmingham Southern

TRACK & CROSS COUNTRY

Michael Kitchen – Calhoun Community College

BASEBALL

Connor Beck – Bevill State Community College

West Morgan

FOOTBALL

Marcus Jones – Shorter

Camden Seal – Faulkner

Tanner

FOOTBALL

Jakeem Fletcher – Alabama State

Bob Jones

FOOTBALL

Cedric Jackson – West Alabama

Cosey Scarebrook – Army West Point

Matthew Lee – Lindsey Wilson College

DJ Davenport – Campbellsville

Terrance Salter – Campbellsville

Florence

FOOTBALL

Elijah Hartnett – UNA

Jakobie Hurley – UNA

Christian Harden – Bethel University

Jeremiah Johnson – Delta State

Decatur Heritage

FOOTBALL

Tyler Founds – Troy

Austin

FOOTBALL

Tra Stover – Austin Peay

Amari Pointer – Culver-Stockton

BASEBALL

Hunter Royer – Huntingdon

Grissom

FOOTBALL

Austin Griffin – Tennessee Valley Prep Sports Academy

Mark Howard – Tennessee Valley Prep Sports Academy

Detrick Jones – Mississippi Valley State

BASEBALL

Rynzo Crutcher – Wallace State Community College

Sparkman

FOOTBALL

Terrant Young – Kentucky Wesleyan

Terrell Young – Huntingdon

Russellville

FOOTBALL

Seth Franks – Tabor College

Dallan Montgomery – Maryville

