DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Since 1967, collegiate and amateur golfers from around the country have flocked to Burningtree Country Club in Decatur for the Daikin Spirit of America, the club’s long-running, fundraising tournament.

The 2022 edition of the annual tournament is officially underway after over 100 golfers hit the course for round one.

This year’s field is packed with talent, but the defending champion Caleb O’Toole is not participating this year so at the end of the week someone new will lift the trophy.

Once again, there’s a ton of local golfers competing, Decatur native and last year’s tournament runner-up Sam Murphy. Colby Odom, head golf pro at Burningtree, says the mix of local talent will add to an exciting week full of competition.

“We have a great field. We have lots of new players coming in, as well as some returning. Sam and Mac Murphy that are local as well as other known locals, Matt Gourgeout, Stewart Whitt, Will Patrick and so forth,” Odom said. “They’re going to see golfers doing things that they typically don’t do, especially with the greens as fast as they are. When it gets to the back nine everybody knows that’s where you score here at Burningtree, so if you get through the front nine around even par just go the back nine and turn it on.”

The Daikin Spirit of America will run all week with the final round set for Saturday, July 2. News 19 will continue to bring you coverage from Decatur as the tournament continues.