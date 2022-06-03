HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) 2022 Charger Open golf tournament is set to be played Monday, June 13.

The proceeds of the tournament will benefit the UAH Athletic Department and the RISE Program at the UAH Early Learning Center.

“We think this is a great opportunity for our fans and partners to get together for a fun day on the course with our coaches and staff,” said Cade Smith, UAH Director of Athletics.

The scramble-format tournament will also have an online auction which includes signed memorabilia, game-day experiences and a weekend trip to Charleston, South Carolina.

The tournament will take place at Hampton Cove’s Highland Course, and an awards ceremony and cookout will follow.

The cost is $175 for singles, $700 for a team of four or $800 for a team of four and a hole sign to advertise a business. For more information you can check out the registration brochure or contact Mark McCarter at mark.mccarter@uah.edu.