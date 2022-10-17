Low angle view of a college style football at a yard line with dramatic lighting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The rosters have been released for the 36th Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Football Classic and North Alabama will be well represented.

The players selected were Florence’s Jahil Hurley, Mars Hill’s Koby Keenum, Bob Jones’ Maddox Sundermann and Jyheam Ingram and Bentley Basden from Muscle Shoals.

Arab head coach Lee Ozmint will also be at the game as he was selected to serve as defensive coordinator.

This year’s game is scheduled for December 10 at the University of South Alabama in Mobile.

To view the full roster or more information, visit the AHSAA website.