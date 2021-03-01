2021 Alabama-Mississippi All-Star game selections announced

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – North Alabama is full of talent at the high school basketball level, and no surprise here, the Tennessee Valley will be well represented in the 2021 Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game.

Seven athletes from North Alabama basketball teams were selected as well as one coach from the Tennessee Valley.

Representing the girls are:

Saniah Parker – Mae Jemison

Sarah Puckett – Muscle Shoals

Jirah Rogers – East Limestone

Jenna Walker – Priceville

Grace Watson – Hazel Green

Coach Alissa Flowers – Madison Academy

The boys will be represented by:

Kaleb Brown – Lee

Brody Peebles – Harstelle

More information and the full rosters can be found at the AHSAA website.

The 31st Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic is set for March 12 at Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl Multiplex.