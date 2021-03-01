2021 Alabama-Mississippi All-Star game selections announced

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – North Alabama is full of talent at the high school basketball level, and no surprise here, the Tennessee Valley will be well represented in the 2021 Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game.
Seven athletes from North Alabama basketball teams were selected as well as one coach from the Tennessee Valley.
Representing the girls are:
- Saniah Parker – Mae Jemison
- Sarah Puckett – Muscle Shoals
- Jirah Rogers – East Limestone
- Jenna Walker – Priceville
- Grace Watson – Hazel Green
- Coach Alissa Flowers – Madison Academy
The boys will be represented by:
- Kaleb Brown – Lee
- Brody Peebles – Harstelle
More information and the full rosters can be found at the AHSAA website.
The 31st Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic is set for March 12 at Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl Multiplex.