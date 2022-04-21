HARVEST, Ala. (WHNT) – Sparkman High School made Thursday a memorable day for two members of the football team.

Jase Bradley signed his national letter of intent with Hampden-Sydney in Virginia. His teammate Demetrius Matthews is headed to Georgia Christian College to continue his football career as well.

Demetrius Matthews says, “It’s crazy. I’ve been wishing for this my whole life it’s a dream come true. It’s been like 10 plus years. It’s a dream come true. I enjoyed it, man. Like I said it’s a dream that I completed. One check off my bucket list.”

Jase Bradley was also excited as he said, “I had other offers from other schools. I love the other schools, but it’s just the love that Hampden-Sydney showed. It was a lot of love. From the very beginning Coach Talbert, all the players were constantly hitting me up, texting me so it just felt like the right place to be. Felt like home.”

For the players and those who stood beside them, it’s nice to see the hard work finally pay off.