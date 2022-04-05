DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Tuesday was a big day for two Decatur Heritage student athletes. Elizabeth Wilson and Alex Malone both ran track for the Eagles and now they’re both headed to Montevallo to continue competing at the next level.

News 19 spoke to both athletes on what it took for both of them to get to this point in their careers.

“A lot of work,” said Wilson. “I’ve been doing it since the fourth grade and you truly have to love it. I’m excited. I’m excited that I get to continue doing what I love.”

“I would just say a lot of long Saturdays at the meets and a lot of hard work at practice,” Malone stated. “You have to put your school work first and everything, but I would say you just got to be dedicated to it.”