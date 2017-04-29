Watch Live
WHNT News 19 This Morning

19th Hole: Short-putting advice from Steve Mack

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
Data pix.

Director of Golf at Hampton Cove, Steve Mack, gives advice for short-putting.

Share this story

Trending Stories