TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WHNT) — Alabama led on Tuesday with the most representative picked for the 2022 Preseason Coaches All-Southeastern Conference (SEC) Football Team.

According to a news release from the SEC, 19 Alabama players were picked for the team. The next highest number was Georgia with 10 and Texas A&M with nine. All 14 SEC schools were represented at some level.

First Team

Offense

  • QB – Bryce Young, Alabama
  • RB – Tank Bigsby, Auburn
  • RB – Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky
  • WR – Kayshon Boutte, LSU
  • WR – Cedric Tillman, Tennessee
  • TE – Brock Bowers, Georgia
  • OL – Warren McClendon, Georgia
  • OL – Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama
  • OL – O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida
  • OL – Layden Robinson, Texas A&M
  • C – Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas
  • AP – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

Defense

  • DL – Jalen Carter, Georgia
  • DL – Derick Hall, Auburn
  • DL – BJ Ojulari, LSU
  • DL – Byron Young, Tennessee
  • LB – Bumper Pool, Arkansas
  • LB – Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
  • LB – Henry To’oTo’o, Alabama
  • DB – Jordan Battle, Alabama
  • DB – Eli Ricks, Alabama
  • DB – Kelee Ringo, Georgia*
  • DB – Cam Smith, South Carolina*
  • DB – Jalen Catalon, Arkansas*

Special Teams

  • PK – Harrison Mevis, Missouri
  • P – Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M
  • RS – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

Second Team

Offense

  • QB – Hendon Hooker, Tennessee*
  • QB – Stetson Bennett, Georgia*
  • RB – Devon Achane, Texas A&M
  • RB – Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
  • WR – Jermaine Burton, Alabama
  • WR – Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss
  • TE – Cameron Latu, Alabama
  • OL – Kenneth Horsey, Kentucky
  • OL – Nick Broeker, Ole Miss
  • OL – Darnell Wright, Tennessee
  • OL – Javon Foster, Missouri
  • C – Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia
  • AP – Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

Defense

  • DL – Colby Wooden, Auburn
  • DL – Zacch Pickens, South Carolina
  • DL – Ali Gaye, LSU
  • DL – Gervon Dexter Sr., Florida*
  • DL – McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M*
  • LB – Nolan Smith, Georgia
  • LB – Brenton Cox Jr., Florida
  • LB – Dallas Turner, Alabama
  • DB – Christopher Smith, Georgia
  • DB – Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State
  • DB – Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M
  • DB – Malachi Moore, Alabama

Special Teams

  • PK – Will Reichard, Alabama
  • P – Oscar Chapman, Auburn
  • RS – Kearis Jackson, Georgia

Third Team

Offense

  • QB – Will Levis, Kentucky
  • RB – Jabari Small, Tennessee
  • RB – Zach Evans, Ole Miss
  • WR – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
  • WR – Ladd McConkey, Georgia*
  • WR – Josh Vann, South Carolina*
  • WR – Jaden Walley, Mississippi State*
  • WR – Tayvion Robinson, Kentucky*
  • TE – Jaheim Bell, South Carolina
  • OL – Brady Latham, Arkansas
  • OL – Javion Cohen, Alabama
  • OL – Jeremy James, Ole Miss
  • OL – Tyler Steen, Alabama*
  • OL – Reuben Fatheree II, Texas A&M*
  • C – Bryce Foster, Texas A&M
  • AP – Devon Achane, Texas A&M

Defense

  • DL – Jordan Davis, Mississippi State
  • DL – D.J. Dale, Alabama
  • DL – Justin Eboigbe, Alabama*
  • DL – Jordan Burch, South Carolina*
  • DL – Jaquelin Roy, LSU*
  • DL – Cedric Johnson, Ole Miss*
  • DL – Cameron Young, Mississippi State*
  • LB – Ventrell Miller, Florida
  • LB – Jeremy Banks, Tennessee
  • LB – Anfernee Orji, Vanderbilt*
  • LB – Jacquez Jones, Kentucky*
  • LB – Tyrus Wheat, Mississippi State*
  • LB – DeAndre Square, Kentucky*
  • DB – Trevon Flowers, Tennessee
  • DB – AJ Finley, Ole Miss
  • DB – Brian Branch, Alabama
  • DB – Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama*
  • DB – Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri*
  • DB – Trey Dean III, Florida*

Special Teams

  • PK – Anders Carlson, Auburn
  • P – Paxton Brooks, Tennessee
  • RS – JoJo Earle, Alabama

* denotes ties (ties are not broken)

The SEC begins the 2022 season on Saturday, August 27 with a game between Vanderbilt and Hawaii.