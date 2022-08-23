TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WHNT) — Alabama led on Tuesday with the most representative picked for the 2022 Preseason Coaches All-Southeastern Conference (SEC) Football Team.
According to a news release from the SEC, 19 Alabama players were picked for the team. The next highest number was Georgia with 10 and Texas A&M with nine. All 14 SEC schools were represented at some level.
First Team
Offense
- QB – Bryce Young, Alabama
- RB – Tank Bigsby, Auburn
- RB – Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky
- WR – Kayshon Boutte, LSU
- WR – Cedric Tillman, Tennessee
- TE – Brock Bowers, Georgia
- OL – Warren McClendon, Georgia
- OL – Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama
- OL – O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida
- OL – Layden Robinson, Texas A&M
- C – Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas
- AP – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
Defense
- DL – Jalen Carter, Georgia
- DL – Derick Hall, Auburn
- DL – BJ Ojulari, LSU
- DL – Byron Young, Tennessee
- LB – Bumper Pool, Arkansas
- LB – Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
- LB – Henry To’oTo’o, Alabama
- DB – Jordan Battle, Alabama
- DB – Eli Ricks, Alabama
- DB – Kelee Ringo, Georgia*
- DB – Cam Smith, South Carolina*
- DB – Jalen Catalon, Arkansas*
Special Teams
- PK – Harrison Mevis, Missouri
- P – Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M
- RS – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
Second Team
Offense
- QB – Hendon Hooker, Tennessee*
- QB – Stetson Bennett, Georgia*
- RB – Devon Achane, Texas A&M
- RB – Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
- WR – Jermaine Burton, Alabama
- WR – Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss
- TE – Cameron Latu, Alabama
- OL – Kenneth Horsey, Kentucky
- OL – Nick Broeker, Ole Miss
- OL – Darnell Wright, Tennessee
- OL – Javon Foster, Missouri
- C – Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia
- AP – Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
Defense
- DL – Colby Wooden, Auburn
- DL – Zacch Pickens, South Carolina
- DL – Ali Gaye, LSU
- DL – Gervon Dexter Sr., Florida*
- DL – McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M*
- LB – Nolan Smith, Georgia
- LB – Brenton Cox Jr., Florida
- LB – Dallas Turner, Alabama
- DB – Christopher Smith, Georgia
- DB – Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State
- DB – Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M
- DB – Malachi Moore, Alabama
Special Teams
- PK – Will Reichard, Alabama
- P – Oscar Chapman, Auburn
- RS – Kearis Jackson, Georgia
Third Team
Offense
- QB – Will Levis, Kentucky
- RB – Jabari Small, Tennessee
- RB – Zach Evans, Ole Miss
- WR – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
- WR – Ladd McConkey, Georgia*
- WR – Josh Vann, South Carolina*
- WR – Jaden Walley, Mississippi State*
- WR – Tayvion Robinson, Kentucky*
- TE – Jaheim Bell, South Carolina
- OL – Brady Latham, Arkansas
- OL – Javion Cohen, Alabama
- OL – Jeremy James, Ole Miss
- OL – Tyler Steen, Alabama*
- OL – Reuben Fatheree II, Texas A&M*
- C – Bryce Foster, Texas A&M
- AP – Devon Achane, Texas A&M
Defense
- DL – Jordan Davis, Mississippi State
- DL – D.J. Dale, Alabama
- DL – Justin Eboigbe, Alabama*
- DL – Jordan Burch, South Carolina*
- DL – Jaquelin Roy, LSU*
- DL – Cedric Johnson, Ole Miss*
- DL – Cameron Young, Mississippi State*
- LB – Ventrell Miller, Florida
- LB – Jeremy Banks, Tennessee
- LB – Anfernee Orji, Vanderbilt*
- LB – Jacquez Jones, Kentucky*
- LB – Tyrus Wheat, Mississippi State*
- LB – DeAndre Square, Kentucky*
- DB – Trevon Flowers, Tennessee
- DB – AJ Finley, Ole Miss
- DB – Brian Branch, Alabama
- DB – Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama*
- DB – Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri*
- DB – Trey Dean III, Florida*
Special Teams
- PK – Anders Carlson, Auburn
- P – Paxton Brooks, Tennessee
- RS – JoJo Earle, Alabama
* denotes ties (ties are not broken)
The SEC begins the 2022 season on Saturday, August 27 with a game between Vanderbilt and Hawaii.