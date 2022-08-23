TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WHNT) — Alabama led on Tuesday with the most representative picked for the 2022 Preseason Coaches All-Southeastern Conference (SEC) Football Team.

According to a news release from the SEC, 19 Alabama players were picked for the team. The next highest number was Georgia with 10 and Texas A&M with nine. All 14 SEC schools were represented at some level.

First Team

Offense

QB – Bryce Young, Alabama

RB – Tank Bigsby, Auburn

RB – Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky

WR – Kayshon Boutte, LSU

WR – Cedric Tillman, Tennessee

TE – Brock Bowers, Georgia

OL – Warren McClendon, Georgia

OL – Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama

OL – O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida

OL – Layden Robinson, Texas A&M

C – Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

AP – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

Defense

DL – Jalen Carter, Georgia

DL – Derick Hall, Auburn

DL – BJ Ojulari, LSU

DL – Byron Young, Tennessee

LB – Bumper Pool, Arkansas

LB – Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

LB – Henry To’oTo’o, Alabama

DB – Jordan Battle, Alabama

DB – Eli Ricks, Alabama

DB – Kelee Ringo, Georgia*

DB – Cam Smith, South Carolina*

DB – Jalen Catalon, Arkansas*

Special Teams

PK – Harrison Mevis, Missouri

P – Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M

RS – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

Second Team

Offense

QB – Hendon Hooker, Tennessee*

QB – Stetson Bennett, Georgia*

RB – Devon Achane, Texas A&M

RB – Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

WR – Jermaine Burton, Alabama

WR – Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss

TE – Cameron Latu, Alabama

OL – Kenneth Horsey, Kentucky

OL – Nick Broeker, Ole Miss

OL – Darnell Wright, Tennessee

OL – Javon Foster, Missouri

C – Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

AP – Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

Defense

DL – Colby Wooden, Auburn

DL – Zacch Pickens, South Carolina

DL – Ali Gaye, LSU

DL – Gervon Dexter Sr., Florida*

DL – McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M*

LB – Nolan Smith, Georgia

LB – Brenton Cox Jr., Florida

LB – Dallas Turner, Alabama

DB – Christopher Smith, Georgia

DB – Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

DB – Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M

DB – Malachi Moore, Alabama

Special Teams

PK – Will Reichard, Alabama

P – Oscar Chapman, Auburn

RS – Kearis Jackson, Georgia

Third Team

Offense

QB – Will Levis, Kentucky

RB – Jabari Small, Tennessee

RB – Zach Evans, Ole Miss

WR – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

WR – Ladd McConkey, Georgia*

WR – Josh Vann, South Carolina*

WR – Jaden Walley, Mississippi State*

WR – Tayvion Robinson, Kentucky*

TE – Jaheim Bell, South Carolina

OL – Brady Latham, Arkansas

OL – Javion Cohen, Alabama

OL – Jeremy James, Ole Miss

OL – Tyler Steen, Alabama*

OL – Reuben Fatheree II, Texas A&M*

C – Bryce Foster, Texas A&M

AP – Devon Achane, Texas A&M

Defense

DL – Jordan Davis, Mississippi State

DL – D.J. Dale, Alabama

DL – Justin Eboigbe, Alabama*

DL – Jordan Burch, South Carolina*

DL – Jaquelin Roy, LSU*

DL – Cedric Johnson, Ole Miss*

DL – Cameron Young, Mississippi State*

LB – Ventrell Miller, Florida

LB – Jeremy Banks, Tennessee

LB – Anfernee Orji, Vanderbilt*

LB – Jacquez Jones, Kentucky*

LB – Tyrus Wheat, Mississippi State*

LB – DeAndre Square, Kentucky*

DB – Trevon Flowers, Tennessee

DB – AJ Finley, Ole Miss

DB – Brian Branch, Alabama

DB – Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama*

DB – Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri*

DB – Trey Dean III, Florida*

Special Teams

PK – Anders Carlson, Auburn

P – Paxton Brooks, Tennessee

RS – JoJo Earle, Alabama

* denotes ties (ties are not broken)

The SEC begins the 2022 season on Saturday, August 27 with a game between Vanderbilt and Hawaii.