WHNT News 19 This Morning
Sports
Several sports leagues, local teams canceled due to coronavirus concerns
Video
No fans, now no players: PGA Tour shuts down for a month
Southern Professional Hockey League suspends season due to COVID-19 concerns, effects Huntsville Havoc
Video
NCAA cancels all remaining winter and spring championships
Video
MiLB delays start of 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns; Trash Pandas opening day on as scheduled
Video
Major League Baseball delays opening day by at least 2 weeks, suspends spring training schedule
SWAC cancels conference basketball tournaments
Major League Soccer suspends season for 30 days because of coronavirus
NHL ‘pausing’ season due to coronavirus
SEC suspends regular season competition for all sports, SEC Championship
Video
NBA suspends season until further notice, over coronavirus
Video
SEC joins rest of Power 5 in keeping fans away
Video
Virus nixes fans from March Madness, some NHL, NBA games, SWAC tournament
Video
Only essential staff and limited family at NCAA tournaments
Video
Alabama A&M Women’s Basketball beats Alcorn State in opening round of SWAC Tournament
Video
Alabama News
Alabama Senate approves medical marijuana bill
U.S. Senator Doug Jones criticizes lack of COVID-19 testing, state says it’s ready
Video
Jacksonville State student tested for COVID-19, all classes transitioning online
ADPH says no confirmed cases of coronavirus at this time
Cher cancels concert in Birmingham, global concert industry in flux as COVID-19 spreads
National
Buttigieg campaign alleges irregularities in Nevada caucuses vote
