If your teens like to play with friends online, they’ll need a high-quality gaming headset for easy communication.

What are the best PS5 games for teens on Amazon?

The PlayStation 5 is Sony’s latest and most powerful gaming system. Its 4K-resolution graphics and incredibly high refresh rate provide a top-notch gaming experience that’s won over many gamers, including hard-to-impress teens.

Finding games that are challenging enough to keep your teens interested but don’t contain any content you might find inappropriate isn’t always easy, though. Fortunately, games have an Entertainment Software Rating Board rating that gives you a good idea of what you can expect from them. For teens, games rated E for Everyone and T for Teen are usually pretty safe for players ages 13 and up.

Are you looking for some fun, exciting games to keep your kids entertained? These are some of the best PS5 games for teens you can find on Amazon right now, offering everything from superhero adventures to realistic sports challenges to fantasy quests that are sure to grab your household’s attention.

Best PS5 games for teens on Amazon 2021

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

This action-adventure game follows the exploits of teenager Miles Morales as he adjusts to his role as the new Spider-Man and fights off a high-tech army of criminals in New York. In addition to the classic web-throwing antics, players get to use new powers for the hero, too, including bio-electric venom blast attacks and covert camouflage power.

Sold by Amazon

Marvel’s Avengers

This game offers a fresh take on many of your favorite Marvel superheroes, including Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, the Hulk and Black Widow. It’s a character-driven adventure that allows for single-player games or co-op missions with up to four players online, making it an excellent option for teens who like to play with friends.

Sold by Amazon

NBA 2K21 Standard Edition

With high-level visuals and a truly immersive experience, this game is the perfect choice for basketball fans. Its graphics are some of the best in any basketball game, and it offers various game modes that take you even deeper into the game. The City component provides a unique basketball role-playing experience, where you can build up a reputation and even run for mayor.

Sold by Amazon

Cris Tales

This upcoming PS5 game is a fantasy role-playing title you can pre-order right now. It relies on strategic turn-based combat to defeat your enemies, but you can also use your allies’ unique abilities to help out. Your choices for future action also change in real-time during play for a thrilling gaming experience.

Sold by Amazon

Returnal

This third-person shooter game isn’t just all guns and shootouts. Players get to explore an alien planet after the game’s protagonist crashlands. The planet changes with every cycle of the game to keep gameplay fresh and exciting, making it one of the most replayable games on the list.

Sold by Amazon

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Launch Edition

If you’re looking for a game that your teens and younger kids can both enjoy, this game is rated E, so it’s perfect for the whole family. The sci-fi third-person shooter stars two cute aliens tasked with defeating a robot emperor. Players explore new planets and can take complete control of weapon mechanics, thanks to the adaptive triggers.

Sold by Amazon

Immortals Fenyx Rising Standard Edition

This mythological action-adventure game offers highly immersive storytelling and visuals. It has some humorous elements, too, so it doesn’t feel quite as heavy as other adventure games. The title’s protagonist Fenyx must save Greek gods, so it’s an ideal choice for teens interested in classic Greek mythology.

Sold by Amazon

The Pathless

Another action-adventure title, this PS5 game allows you to play as the Hunter, an archer with a trusted eagle companion. Together, you are responsible for breaking a curse that’s set darkness upon the world, so you have to explore the open world, solve puzzles and engage in fierce battles along the way. It also offers stunning visuals that keep players engaged.

Sold by Amazon

Madden NFL 21 Next Level Edition

Football fans will love this game because it delivers incredibly realistic gameplay and crystal-clear graphics. It utilizes real-world game stats and data to provide the most authentic player movement and routes possible. The location-based audio makes you feel like you’re in every stadium too.

Sold by Amazon

Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2 Standard Edition

For your skateboard-loving teen, you can’t do much better than this popular game. It actually combines Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2 in one collection but with even more intense HD graphics. It also features a perfect mood-setting ’90s soundtrack you’ll love sharing with your kids.

Sold by Amazon

Spirit of The North Standard Edition

Another excellent option for the whole family, this third-person adventure game offers extraordinary images of Icelandic landscapes and challenging puzzles. It’s based on Nordic folklore and stands out from other games because it doesn’t have any dialogue since the main character is a fox.

Sold by Amazon

Godfall Standard Edition

This action-focused role-playing fantasy game calls for you to stop your brother from ascending to god-like status and destroying the world. Players take on the brother’s allies and can master five weapon classes that offer different play styles. You can also play solo or with up to three players online.

Sold by Amazon

DIRT 5

Rated E, this racing game can thrill teens and younger kids alike. Its visuals are vibrant and immersive for an engaging gaming experience. Players can choose from races on more than 70 different routes worldwide and play with up to 12 players online.

Sold by Amazon

Subnautica: Below Zero

This open-world action-adventure game is all about survival in an alien world and follows the events of the original Subnautica game. Players have to craft tools, gather materials and even keep track of their hunger and thirst, all while avoiding the world’s deadly wildlife. It offers top-notch music and voice acting, too.

Sold by Amazon

It Takes Two

A whimsical action-adventure game that requires two players working cooperatively, this title tracks the journey of Cody and May, trapped in a fantastical world after being turned into dolls. The story is surprisingly heartfelt and perfect for teens who aren’t fans of simple shooting and fighting games. You also can play with your partner on a split-screen in the same room or online.

Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Blair writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.