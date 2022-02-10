Which garbage truck toy is best?

Trucks such as garbage trucks and recycling trucks are an essential part of everyday life. Children can learn a lot from these trucks. They can learn about the importance of recycling and how city systems work. One of the best garbage truck toys available is this cool Matchbox garbage truck.

What to know before you buy a garbage truck toy

Kids can be obsessive about trucks. Whether handheld, ride-on or remote-controlled trucks, a garbage truck toy should be included in any collection. However, what needs to be considered when buying a garbage truck toy?

Educational content

Aside from the content mentioned before, children can also build motor skills with ride-on toys and RC trucks, such as hand-eye coordination. Ride-on toys can also help develop large muscle movements and balance in young children.

Age-range recommendation

Always consider the manufacturer’s age-range recommendation. Many manufacturers will base this on the complexity of a toy. However, your child may be brighter than the average child of that age, and you can make your own judgment. On the other hand, these recommendations should be followed when it comes to safety. Small parts can easily be choking hazards, and a toy with these is strongly recommended not to be given to a child under 3 years old. Garbage truck toys often have small accessories, so care should be taken.

Batteries

Children given a birthday gift without the necessary batteries will be left disappointed. A garbage truck toy may need, but not have, them included. An RC garbage truck may have a built-in rechargeable battery, but may require extra batteries for the controller. Ensuring a toy is ready to go delivers a birthday without any anti-climax.

What to look for in a quality garbage truck toy

Accessories

Add-ons are all part of the fun. A garbage truck toy should include at least one garbage bin to load into the vehicle, although a garbage truck ride-on is unlikely to have one. Some garbage truck toys may include figures for loading the garbage or driving the truck. Other accessories that can be bought or made separately are a worker’s uniform or some trash made from paper and such materials.

Durability

Garbage trucks are big and tough vehicles, and a garbage truck toy should be no different. They should be made from high-quality and toxin-free plastic. Tires could be made of rubber, and there may even be some steel features for extra strength. Carefully reading product descriptions will ensure you are getting quality.

Realistic features

Having a garbage truck toy with realistic features will heighten the enjoyment of play. They could feature lights and noises such as honking horns. Loaders could also make realistic noises and should be moveable.

How much you can expect to spend on a garbage truck toy

Basic, plastic trucks designed for toddlers can cost less than $10, while more detailed trucks for older children can cost up to $50. Some RC trucks and ride-on toys will set you back significantly more, costing anywhere up to $250.

Garbage truck toy FAQ

Are garbage truck toys noisy?

A. Some garbage truck toys operate on batteries and have lively features, including realistic noises. Some people may consider them to be noisy; others may not. Everybody has different tolerance levels of noise. Reading product reviews before purchase could help you decide whether that toy crosses your threshold.

How can I ensure my child’s trucks and cars are all compatible together?

A. Any collection of vehicles will be more realistic if they are all to scale with each other. Although children’s imaginations are more adaptable, having to-scale toys will help them learn about dimensions. For example, a toy fire truck may look odd if it’s only half the size of your child’s garbage truck. Also, if buying an RC truck, ensure it operates at a frequency of 2.4 gigahertz. This means it can be used with other RC vehicles without interference in the signal.

What’s the best garbage truck toy to buy?

Top garbage truck toy

Matchbox garbage truck

What you need to know: This is a large-scale truck from the renowned Matchbox company for children from 3 to 7 years old.

What you’ll love: Pushing and pulling the truck and pressing buttons and levers all activate various sounds on this 15-inch long truck. The included trash bin can be raised up by pushing the garbage lever and dumping the trash in the truck.

What you should consider: It is difficult to find a compatible trash can if you lose the included one as they are not sold separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top garbage truck toy for the money

Double E: Benz Remote Control Garbage Truck

What you need to know: A fully-licensed Benz RC garbage truck for kids from 6 years old.

What you’ll love: This is a 2.4-megahertz, eight-channel RC truck. It features four-wheel drive with sturdy rubber tires. Its head and roof lights are realistic, and the trash can is picked up and emptied using the remote. This truck promotes recycling and a green environment ensuring children are educated while playing.

What you should consider: Some reviewers complained it is a little noisy. Thankfully, it does feature a mute button, too.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Kid Trax: Real Rigs: Toddler Recycling Truck Ride-On

What you need to know: An interactive ride-on toy for children from 18 months to 4 years old, taking a maximum weight of 44 pounds.

What you’ll love: The push-button acceleration is simple, and the truck moves at a speed of 1.5 miles per hour. It features more than 100 sounds, including music and songs. The moving eyes and mouth give the vehicle a little personality, and there are nine included accessories for the shape-sorting slots to encourage recycling awareness. A rechargeable battery and wall charger are included.

What you should consider: A few online reviewers have pointed out that it only works well on hard flat surfaces.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Barry Peacock writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.