Calico Critters have won awards for their unique designs and high attention to quality.

Calico Critters toys worth the price

Chances are if you know a child who enjoys figurines, you’ve heard them talk about Calico Critters. What are Calico Critters exactly? It’s an award-winning toy series of quality animal figures about 2.5 inches in size designed for pretend play.

Children can pair them with cute clothes, accessories and even little Calico Critter houses. These critters have been around since 1985 but have gained popularity in recent years. The price tag for larger Calico Critter sets can get a little high but much like with American Girl dolls, cheaper competitors just aren’t as cute, detail-oriented or well-made. You’ll also get the best fit when you pair these authentic Calico Critters figurine sets with their coordinating accessories.

Best Calico Critters figurine sets

Calico Critters Hazelnut Chipmunk Twins

This little set comes with Jordan and Riley Chipmunk. They are twin baby Hazelnut chipmunks that have a bottle and pacifier and come wearing tiny diapers you can pretend to change.

Sold by Kohl’s

Calico Critters Yellow Labrador Family

This is a finely dressed four-figurine family set at a great value. It features Lucy and Barker Labrador as well as their two children, Buddy and Sadie.

Sold by Amazon

Calico Critters Marguerite Rabbit Family

Even though this is a 35th-anniversary limited edition set, the price is great. The set comes with four figurines, including Landon and Lisa Marguerite Rabbit plus their two children, Serena and Romeo.

Sold by Amazon

Calico Critters Pickleweeds Hedgehog Family

This set features four figurines that make up the members of a hedgehog family. There is Heloise and Harold Pickleweed and their two children, Haley and Harry.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Calico Critters Maple Cat Family

This is the Maple Cat family made up of Calico cat parents Theodore and Georgina, plus their children, Millie and Jasper. They are well-dressed and Georgina’s dress is particularly fancy.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Calico Critters Wilder Panda Bear Family

The Wilder Panda Bear family comes with four figurines, two in overalls and two in dresses. There are the parents, Penelope and Percival, as well as their children, Phillip and Priscilla.

Sold by Amazon

Calico Critters Patty & Paden’s Double Stroller

This three-character set comes with a double stroller with an adjustable visor plus a few toys for the twin baby guinea pigs. There is Penny, the mother, and her two babies, Patty and Paden.

Sold by Amazon

Calico Critters Tuxedo Cat Family

The Tuxedo Cat family comes with four very well-dressed figurines. There are the parents, Natalie and Mason, plus their two girls, Lily and Rose.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Calico Critters Hopscotch Rabbit Grandparents

If you are looking for a grandparent set, this is the one to get. This set comes with well-dressed Hopscotch Rabbit grandparents, George and Patricia.

Sold by Amazon

Calico Critters Outback Koala Family

The Koala family, like most of these sets, comes with four members. There are the parents, Sheila and Bruce, as well as two children, Adelaide and Joey. What distinguishes this set is the fact that the children have a noticeable age gap. Adelaide is old enough to walk and Joey is still a baby.

Sold by Kohl’s

Best Calico Critters accessories

Calico Critters Town Tea and Treats Set

This is an affordable little tea set so your Calico Critters can have their own tea party. It comes with a garden table and two chairs plus a teapot, teacups, plates and a two-tiered tray of assorted sweet treats.

Sold by Amazon

Calico Critters Baby Ferris Wheel

This little Ferris wheel stands 8.39 inches tall and features three seats for baby Calico Critters to ride in. It also comes with a baby figurine in a cute outfit to get you started, Milo Toy Poodle.

Sold by Amazon, Kohl’s and Wayfair

Calico Critters Children’s Bedroom Set

This furniture set features a bunk bed (with a ladder) that can be stacked or separated for individual beds. Sheets are included. There is a desk and chair for studying that comes with a tiny globe.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Calico Critters Kitchen Island

Calico Critters can bake with this very detailed kitchen island. It comes with counter space and shelving, plus a sink, mixer with mixing bowl, scale, donut maker, milk, flour and eggs.

Sold by Amazon

Calico Critters Deluxe Bathroom Set

This bathroom set features more than 30 detailed pieces, including a soaking tub, sink, toilet and cabinets. There are even fun accessories for bath time.

Sold by Amazon

Best Calico Critters vehicles

Calico Critters Cherry Cruiser

This little red car measures 10.2 by 6.8 inches and the trunk really opens and closes. It fits four figurines comfortably and the license plate reads C-AL1C0.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Calico Critters Sunshine Nursery Bus

This is a blue nursery bus covered in sunshine and rainbows. The tires and steering wheel all move and it fits up to 11 baby figurines plus a bus driver (not included).

Sold by Amazon

Calico Critters Town Ride Along Tram

This classic red and gold tram has removable wheels and closing doors. It also comes with a train-stop chart, assorted tickets and a hat for the ticket taker (figurine not included).

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Calico Critters Sky Ride Adventure Bike

This unique, well-made sky bike comes with everything your critters will need to go sailing through the sky then land for a picnic. It includes a bike for two with a propeller in the back and a big balloon on top as well as a picnic basket and snacks.

Sold by Amazon

Calico Critters Caravan Family Camper

This 35-accessory camper has everything. The camper itself opens up for play with a kitchenette, seating area and bathroom. It comes with food, maps, games and sleeping supplies. The camper is also designed to hook up directly to the Calico Critters Cherry Cruiser.

Sold by Amazon

Best Calico Critters buildings and homes

Calico Critters Town Series Delicious Restaurant

This two-story restaurant features a timeless exterior design with a kitchen on the top floor and a spiral staircase leading down to the restaurant on the bottom floor. All kitchen and restaurant accessories are included plus the set comes with a little chef outfit for an adult Calico Critter (figurine not included).

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Calico Critters Country Tree School

This treehouse schoolhouse stands 16.5 by 11.5 inches. It comes with desks for nine students and school supplies as well as an outdoor playpen and second-floor observatory with a telescope.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Calico Critters Starry Point Lighthouse

Send your Calico Critters on a memorable vacation with this fun lighthouse set. In addition to a great lighthouse with steps and a ladder, there is a kitchen, living space and second floor for launching a tiny hot air balloon. There’s even a real projector included so you can turn the lights out and look at the stars.

Sold by Amazon

Calico Critters Red Roof Country Home Gift Set

This cute expandable country home has a balcony, several rooms, multiple floors and fully opens for maximum usage. The set includes hopscotch rabbit mother and daughter figurines and accessories for their bedroom and kitchen. There’s also a little piano and bench.

Sold by Amazon, Kohl’s and Wayfair

Calico Critters Town Series Grand Department Store Gift Set

This spacious two-floor department store features a balcony, elegant revolving front door and plenty of shopping accessories. There is a makeup vanity, handbag display, dressing area with mirror and dessert shop counter full of treats.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Emily Verona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.