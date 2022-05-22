Which Avengers Funko POP! is best?

The Avengers are some of comics’ most beloved protectors of Earth. The mighty heroes from around the galaxy have had their stories told on the page and screen. There are plenty of characters for fans to embrace and plenty of ways to do so; perhaps no collectible toys are more popular than those of Funko POP!

The eye-catching Funko POP! Artist Series Infinity Saga set honoring the original six Avengers is the best pick. With so many heroes and a range of source material, it’s important to know what’s available and how to find what you want so you can show off your favorite Avengers.

What to know before you buy an Avengers Funko POP!

What are Funko POP! toys?

In 2010, Funko debuted its first set of toys, inspired by bobblehead figurines. Initially, Funko’s 3.75-inch vinyl figurines were cute collectibles made for comic fans of all ages. Popularity exploded and Funko POP! toys began to draw inspiration from all genres of film and TV, even creating figurines of famous athletes, leaders and cultural icons. However, comics continue to be a big focal point for these inexpensive and detailed toys.

Inspiration

There is a lot of source material from which to draw inspiration for Avengers Funko. Most options are from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which comprises more than two dozen films and counting. Many Funko vinyls may be made for each film, with characters in different costumes and poses, recreating memorable moments. Any given film may inspire 10 or more toys. Many characters have appeared in multiple films. There are more than 50 Iron Man toys alone.

In addition, some options are inspired by comic-book looks and stories.

Retailers

Funko sells vinyl toys directly from its website, but it also partners with many different retailers. In most cases, however, specific toys are exclusive to one specific partner, which means fans may have to do some work to find the one they desire.

Additionally, some Avenger Funko toys are for specific events and may sell a limited supply there. These options may be harder to find or more expensive, depending on their popularity.

What to look for in a quality Avengers Funko POP!

Collections

While most Funko POP! toys are solitary figurines that can be enjoyed and displayed by themselves, a few sets feature multiple options meant to be collected in their entirety. There are three specific Avengers series, all of which feature the original six superheroes from the films. One set is a nested collection depicting a victory scene at the end of “The Avengers,” with six toys that nest together. Another celebrates their heroic poses in the same film, while a new set draws inspiration from the powerful Infinity Stones.

Finishes

Some Funko toys boast unique finishes, with characters coated in gold, metallic chrome or any number of shiny colors. There are options with a neon finish as well as those that glow in the dark. Sepia, patina and even black-and-white finishes are also available.

Combos

Most Funko toys are sold by themselves, but some come in packs with two, three, four or five. These typically feature characters that are related in some way or starred together in the same film. In addition, Funko has a series of Movie Moments, in which two characters recreate an iconic scene from a notable movie.

How much you can expect to spend on Avengers Funko POP!

Most Avengers Funko POP! toys cost around $10-$15, but combo packs and rarer items may cost more.

Avengers Funko POP! FAQ

Who are the Avengers?

A. The Avengers are a group of superheroes in Marvel Comics, telling stories for over 80 years. While various films have been adapted over the years, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which began with “Iron Man” in 2008, has brought these characters into the mainstream amid an ever-growing roster of films and TV series.

In the film series, the original Avengers are Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, Hulk, Hawkeye and Black Widow. While the original group is different in the comics, pretty much every Marvel hero becomes an official or unofficial part of the group at one point or another. In the films, this includes Spider-Man, Vision, Scarlet Witch, Falcon and many others.

When will new Avengers Funko POP! toys come out?

A. With so many Marvel shows and films in the works, fans can expect a fairly steady stream of new toys. There are plenty of new options already released in 2021, with four Marvel TV shows, including “What if…?” and a pair of films inspiring new toys. Typically, Funko will sell new toys a month or two ahead of a film or show’s debut, although manufacturers may save some until after most fans can view the content in case a figurine constitutes a spoiler.

What’s the best Avengers Funko POP! to buy?

Top Avengers Funko POP!

Artist Series: Marvel Infinity Saga

What you need to know: This beautiful series for dedicated fans depicts the original six Avengers, each with its own colorful, shimmering finish.

What you’ll love: Each Avenger comes coated in a different glimmering color inspired by the six Infinity Stones, including Black Widow in red and Thor in purple. One stand connects all the figurines for an impressive display.

What you should consider: This line is fairly expensive.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Avengers Funko POP! for the money

Marvel: Avengers Infinity War – Thor

What you need to know: Inspired by one of the most memorable scenes in the MCU, this vinyl depicts a determined Thor, wielding Stormbreaker and ready to take on Thanos.

What you’ll love: It features the iconic look of Thor from “Avengers: Infinity War” as he descends on the Wakanda battlefield with his giant axe. It comes at a low price.

What you should consider: This is not the traditional Thor look.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Marvel: Avengers Assemble Series – Hawkeye Avengers

What you need to know: Part of a series, this Hawkeye figurine shows off his heroic battle pose inspired by the third act in “The Avengers.”

What you’ll love: This series features all original six Avengers directly inspired by an unforgettable scene in the first group MCU film. Pieces can be nested together for a completely circular display.

What you should consider: There is a high investment to obtain all six.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Anthony Marcusa writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.