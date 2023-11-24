Saving New York City one Lego set at a time

When it comes to high-value targets in Marvel comics, there’s hardly a better one for villains than the great New York City. It’s faced countless attacks and incursions, and that’s not even mentioning the smaller-scale battles that just so happen to occur in New York City areas.

No matter the fight, though, there’s always a hero (or heroes) ready to step up and defend it, and that is being honored with a brand-new LEGO set called “Avengers Tower” that’s chiefly inspired by the climactic fight in 2012’s Marvel’s “The Avengers.” It’s a behemoth of a set with more than a high brick count to love, so let’s get into it.

Notable Avengers Tower aspects

Every LEGO set is special, but sets like Avengers Tower make most of the others pale in comparison. Here are a few notable features to get you more excited for it.

Brick count

Avengers Tower has a, frankly, massive total brick count of 5,201. That’s more than several famous LEGO sets, such as Death Star (4,016), Imperial Star Destroyer (4,784) and Batcave – Shadow Box (3,981), but less than sets such as Eiffel Tower (10,001), The Lord of the Rings: Rivendell (6,167) and Hogwarts Castle (6,020). Point being, it’ll take you some time to complete, so put some of your favorite Marvel movies on in the background to keep you motivated.

Size

Once complete, Avengers Tower measures a shocking 35.4 inches tall, 13.4 inches wide and 9.8 inches deep. Make sure to build it on your lowest table so there’s no unsteady stretching to get to the top. You don’t want to knock it over when you’re almost finished.

Despite the brick count and size, it doesn’t crack the top 10 largest Lego sets. The number one sets for brick count and size? World Map (11,695) and Eiffel Tower (59 by 23 by 23 inches), respectively.

Age range

LEGO sets are built for one of six age ranges and Avengers Tower, unsurprisingly, is built for the final age range: 18-plus. Younger teenagers who have a little patience shouldn’t struggle with it though, except maybe with its height. Keep this in mind if you’re planning on giving it as a gift instead of building it yourself.

Marvel Cinematic Universe references

Avengers Tower, as stated before, is mainly built to honor the climactic battle in the first Avengers movie from 2012, but that’s by no means all that this LEGO set calls back to. Moments from all four Avengers films are referenced, not to mention moments from other films and even some of Marvel’s Disney+ TV shows. Can you find them all?

Avengers Tower minifigures list

For some LEGO lovers, the minifigures are the best part of any set, especially because some can eventually become rare enough to be worth an entire set in and of themselves. Avengers Tower comes with a whopping 31, though some are admittedly multiples, which is among the highest minifigure count in a set in LEGO history. Here’s the full list in alphabetical order:

Alexander Pierce

Ant-Man

Black Widow

Captain America (without helmet)

Captain America (with helmet)

Chitauri x4

Dr. Cho

Eric Selvig

Falcon

Hawkeye

Hulk

Iron Man MK6

Iron Man MK7

Kevin Feige

Loki

Nick Fury

Pepper Potts

SHIELD Agent x2

Thor

Tony Stark

Tony Stark SHIELD Agent

Ultron

Vision

Wanda Maximoff

War Machine

Wasp

Wong

Avengers Tower release date and cost

Avengers Tower is scheduled for release today. It will only be purchasable on LEGO’s website and at physical LEGO stores, so don’t waste any time shopping your preferred storefront or you could miss out. It costs $499.99, which, for fun, is about 10 cents per brick.

Best Marvel-themed Lego sets

LEGO Avengers Tower

If you’re lucky enough to fight through the faceless masses of digital buyers or the long lines outside LEGO stores this Black Friday, then this prize is yours. Make sure to sign up for LEGO’s free Insiders program to get the bevy of points the set is worth, too.

LEGO Marvel Spider-Man Venom Mask

For Spider-Man fans, there’s hardly a better adversary than the evil alien symbiote, Venom. This decorative set lets you proudly display a bust of the creature, which stands at 7 inches tall. It has a brick count of 565, so it’s a nice, breezy build.

LEGO Marvel Captain America’s Shield

Another excellent LEGO set for those who like to display completed works. This copy of Captain America’s shield is almost a 1:1 scale at 18.5 by 18.5 inches, not including the stand. It has a brick count of 3,128.

LEGO Marvel Infinity Gauntlet

If there’s one thing most Marvel Cinematic Universe fans can agree on, it’s that they’d love to get their hands on the Infinity Gauntlet. This version isn’t quite the same as getting a prop replica, but it’s hard to complain. It has a brick count of 590.

LEGO Marvel Spider-Man Miles Morales Vs. Morbius

If you have a child or a young relative that’s starting to get to the age where LEGOs make an excellent gift, then consider this set. It stars the rising Spider-Man Miles Morales instead of the classic Peter Parker and has a brick count of 220.

LEGO Marvel The Hulkbuster: The Battle of Wakanda

For younger kids, the act of building a LEGO set isn’t enough. They also need to be able to play with it after it’s built. This Hulkbuster set is perfect for that since the Hulkbuster armor acts as most action figures do once built. It has a brick count of 385.

LEGO Marvel “The Avengers” 2023 Advent Calendar

The Christmas season is almost here, and for younger kids, that means an excruciating wait for the first second they’re allowed to tear into their gifts. Make their wait slightly more bearable with this Advent calendar. It has a brick count of 243.

